A stunning modernist edifice tucked between mighty skyscrapers, the Uptown portion of Charlotte’s Mint Museum consists of two distinct halves. One makes a chronological journey through American art from the 18th century onwards, with a room devoted to local painter Romare Bearden. The other covers crafts and design, and holds some extraordinary contemporary works in glass, wood and clay.

Admission tickets remain valid for two days, and also cover the Mint Museum Randolph.