This 19th-century cotton plantation occupies a small corner of a scenic nature preserve, a dozen miles north of Uptown Charlotte. Exhibits in the visitor center tell the story of the Latta family and their 32 slaves, while guided tours lead through their small clapboard home. You’re then free to wander around neighboring structures such as the imposing carriage barn.

Drive another 200yd after you leave to reach the shoreline of Mountain Island Lake, a pretty spot for a picnic.