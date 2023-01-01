Levine Museum of the New South

Tracing the story of the ‘New South’ that emerged from the ashes of the Civil War, this committed museum explores the years of Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement. Haunting Dorothea Lange photos illuminate the Depression era on North Carolina’s plantations, while changing exhibits highlight current issues such as the 2016 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by police.

Visitors are encouraged to respond to questions such as ‘Does everyone have equal rights in the South today?’ Tip: they validate two hours of parking at the 7th Street Station garage next door.