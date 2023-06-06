Charlotte

Charlotte skyline and pond, North Carolina

North Carolina’s largest city, Charlotte sprawls 15 miles in every direction from its compact, high-rise core. Futuristic skyscrapers pepper downtown Charlotte, which is officially known as ‘Uptown,’ supposedly because it sits on a barely visible ridge, but really because the council decided that sounds cooler. Uptown holds several fine museums plus the high-octane NASCAR Hall of Fame, while more museums and historic sites are scattered further afield. Hotels and restaurants are also concentrated Uptown, though funkier neighborhoods within easy reach include Plaza Midwood, just east, with its boutiques and restaurants, and hip NoDa, along North Davidson St, where former textile mills hold breweries and cafes.

  • Rendering of the new Carolina Aviation Museum, set to open in 2023.

    Sullenberger Aviation Museum

    Charlotte

    The Sullenberger Aviation Museum, honoring Captain Chesley Burnett “Sully” Sullenberger III, is located at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

  • Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - January 15, 2020: The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, a museum and library documenting the life and ministry of Christian evangelist Billy Graham.

    Billy Graham Library

    Charlotte

    This multimedia 'library' celebrates superstar evangelist and 'pastor to the presidents' Billy Graham, who was born in Charlotte in 1918 and died just…

  • Charlotte, NC, USA-30 May 2021: College St. side view of the Levine Museum of the New South building.

    Levine Museum of the New South

    Charlotte

    Tracing the story of the ‘New South’ that emerged from the ashes of the Civil War, this committed museum explores the years of Reconstruction, Jim Crow…

  • NASCAR Hall of Fame

    NASCAR Hall of Fame

    Charlotte

    The race-car simulator ($5) at this rip-roaring Uptown museum hurtles you onto the track and into a 15-car race that feels surprisingly real. Elsewhere,…

  • Contemporary architecture juxtaposed in Charlotte, North Carolina

    Mint Museum Uptown

    Charlotte

    A stunning modernist edifice tucked between mighty skyscrapers, the Uptown portion of Charlotte’s Mint Museum consists of two distinct halves. One makes a…

  • The Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Opening in 1936, it was the first art museum in North Carolina, USA Pictured is the Mint Museum Uptown location.

    Mint Museum Randolph

    Charlotte

    The US Mint opened its first-ever outpost in Uptown Charlotte in 1837, using gold mined from the mountains nearby. Transported 3 miles southeast a century…

  • Latta Plantation, Huntersville, North Carolina Photographs in the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division https://www.loc.gov/resource/highsm.12899/?r=-0.871,-0.127,1.927,0.78,0

    Historic Latta Plantation

    Charlotte

    This 19th-century cotton plantation occupies a small corner of a scenic nature preserve, a dozen miles north of Uptown Charlotte. Exhibits in the visitor…

  • CHARLOTTE, NC, USA - APRIL 15: Discovery Place on April 15, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Discovery Place Science ; Shutterstock ID 1060544870; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Discovery Place Science

    Charlotte

    Illustrating simple scientific principles with eye-catching displays, Discovery Place is targeted largely at kids. It centers on a steamy rainforest that…

Best Things to Do

Charlotte is more than just a base for corporations. Experience the best of the Queen City with these top things to do.

Best Time to Visit

Planning a trip to Charlotte, NC? These are the best times to make the trip to the Queen City.

Free Things to Do

Enjoy a budget-friendly trip to Charlotte with our list of the best 10 free or cheap things to do in the Queen City.

Best Neighborhoods

Get the most out of a visit to Charlotte, North Carolina by spending time in any of its fantastic and eclectic neighborhoods.

Day Trips

If you’re eager to venture beyond Charlotte’s city limits, these towns provide a little day-tripping inspiration.

Charlotte city downtown skyline cityscape of North Carolina, USA ; Shutterstock ID 2049387968; purchase_order: 65050; job: Online editorial; client: Best time to visit Charlotte, NC; other: Ann Douglas Lott 2049387968 Charlotte city downtown skyline cityscape of North Carolina, USA

Destination Practicalities

The best time to visit Charlotte for NASCAR races, outdoor dining and festivals

Jun 24, 2024 • 6 min read

