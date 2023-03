An Uptown landmark, thanks to sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle’s huge mirror-tiled Firebird out front, this showcase for 20th-century art was donated to the city by the Bechtlers, a family of Swiss industrialists. Highlights of its permanent collection, displayed on the 3rd floor, include ceramics and lithographs by Picasso, and tiny gilded bronzes by Alberto Giacometti, a family friend.

Look out for top-class temporary exhibitions on the 2nd and 4th floors.