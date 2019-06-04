International Civil Rights Center & Museum

The FW Woolworth store where four black students from North Carolina A&T State University sparked the ‘sit-in’ campaign by ordering coffee on February 1, 1960, is now a museum honoring the ‘birthplace of the Civil Rights movement.' Its highlight is the original lunch counter, downstairs, while other exhibits include a no-holds-barred Hall of Shame displaying harrowing photos of atrocities from the era.

Call in advance if you’re visiting on a weekday morning; when it’s filled with local school groups, independent visitors may not be allowed in. Greensboro is about 50 miles west of Raleigh and 30 miles east of Winston-Salem.