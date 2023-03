Tobacco magnate RJ Reynolds started operations in Winston-Salem in 1875, and the family business prospered through world-beating brands including Camel (introduced 1913) and Winston (1954). Bathed in natural light, the rather lovely house he built in 1917 – they call it a bungalow, despite the presence of both an attic and a basement – now holds a small collection of art, including an incongruous video installation by Nam June Paik.