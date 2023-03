The glass-fronted West Wing is a showstopping introduction to this downtown museum, which is looking sleek after a $24 million renovation that added 70% more exhibition space. New features include the revamped West Wing, a rooftop sculpture terrace and the 15ft-high Oculus window, which overlooks Pack Square. The permanent collection showcases 20th- and 21st-century American art, with a focus on the Southeast.