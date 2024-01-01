Thomas Wolfe Memorial

An incongruous survivor of old Asheville, this downtown clapboard structure was the childhood home of Look Homeward, Angel author Thomas Wolfe (1900–38). His autobiographical 1929 novel so offended locals that he didn’t return to Asheville (which he fictionalized as ‘Altamont’) for eight years. Hourly tours, on the half-hour, enter the house itself.
