Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / Margaret.Wiktor
The undisputed ‘capital’ of the North Carolina mountains, Asheville is both a major tourist destination and one of the coolest small cities in the South. Cradled in a sweeping curve of the Blue Ridge Pkwy, it offers easy access to outdoor adventures of all kinds, while downtown's historic art-deco buildings hold stylish New Southern restaurants, decadent chocolate shops, and the homegrown microbreweries that explain the nickname 'Beer City.'
Asheville
Charmed by Asheville's natural beauty, shipping and railroad heir George Washington Vanderbilt II decided to build a summer home modeled after three…
Asheville
The glass-fronted West Wing is a showstopping introduction to this downtown museum, which is looking sleek after a $24 million renovation that added 70%…
Asheville
Part gallery, part store, and wholly dedicated to Southern craftsmanship, the superb Folk Art Center stands directly off the Blue Ridge Pkwy, 6 miles east…
Asheville
An incongruous survivor of old Asheville, this downtown clapboard structure was the childhood home of Look Homeward, Angel author Thomas Wolfe (1900–38)…
Asheville
A veritable time machine, this downtown treat transports gamers back to the much-lamented pinball arcades of yesteryear. With stock ranging from vintage…
Best Time to Visit
This month-by-month guide to what's happening in Asheville, perched high up in the Appalachian mountains, can help you plan your trip.Read article
Transportation
With a population just under 100,000, Asheville is the largest city in Western North Carolina. The city is tucked within the Blue Ridge Mountains and flanked…Read article
Free Things to Do
The collegial spirit of Asheville is maintained in part by the many free activities offered across town, from public art and live concerts to trail-filled…Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Asheville is the epicenter of urban fun in Western North Carolina. Here are the five neighborhoods you can't miss.Read article
Day Trips
Wondering where to spend a day exploring from your home base Asheville? These are our 18 favorites.Read article
Jul 17, 2024 • 7 min read
May 26, 2022 • 8 min read
May 11, 2022 • 6 min read
May 7, 2022 • 5 min read
Jan 18, 2022 • 6 min read
Dec 12, 2021 • 13 min read
Sep 22, 2021 • 8 min read
Sep 15, 2021 • 6 min read
in partnership with getyourguide