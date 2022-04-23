From the towering peaks to the west to the sandy shores of the protected coastline, North Carolina is home to a variety of experiences.

The state is where the Wright Brothers famously made their first flight and where a little soda brand called Pepsi gained international recognition. It’s also where musicians like Earl Scruggs, Nina Simone and John Coltrane were born. Driving from one end to the other is straightforward, and the state has extensive airport and rail networks.

The Biltmore Estate is the largest privately owned home in America © ZakZeinert/Shutterstock

1. Celebrate the Gilded Age in Asheville

Start your Asheville sojourn at the Biltmore Estate, the largest privately owned home in America. Built in the style of a French chateau for the Vanderbilt family, the Gilded Age mansion has on-site restaurants, inns and even a winery.

Landscape artist Frederick Law Olmsted designed the grounds of the 8,000 acre estate to showcase natural beauty in every season. With six formal and informal gardens, more than 20 miles of nature trails and a conservatory brimming with lush tropical plants, Olmstead’s vision endures with beauty at every turn.

2. Visit Charlotte’s popular landmarks

While most cities have a “downtown,” Charlotte’s hub is known as Uptown. Here you’ll find the majority of the landmarks, including the Mint Museum of Art (which has a second location in the city in a former US Mint), the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture. The artist Romare Bearden, who was born in the city, is honored with a public park nearby.

It’s also a sports fan’s paradise, home to the Carolina Panthers football team. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is a sprawling, interactive museum devoted to racing history, with drivers’ trophies and car simulators.

The US National Whitewater Center is a 1,300-acre park with ziplines, trails and artificial rapids used for the Olympic Trials.

Best day trips from Charlotte

Duke's Lemur Center is a world-class primate center in Durham © Chuck Liddy / Raleigh News & Observer / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

3. Learn about lemurs in Durham

While often lumped in with Raleigh, Durham has an atmosphere all its own. Home to famed Duke University, there’s plenty to see on and off campus. The Duke Lemur Center is a world-class primate center with the most diverse population of lemurs outside of Madagascar, open for tours by appointment.

Roam the galleries of the Nasher Museum of Art, which has pieces from Mesoamerica along with modern works by Kehinde Wiley, painter of President Obama’s portrait. The Sarah P. Duke Gardens first opened in 1934 and has native North Carolina species like the Venus flytrap.

4. Get artistic in Greensboro

Greensboro has a long history of textile manufacturing, where Lee and Wrangler jeans’ parent company has its headquarters. Leftover textiles from these factories were once sold at a downtown store, which has since been revived as the offbeat Elsewhere Museum, where artists create new work based on what’s already inside the building.

The city made history during the Civil Rights Movement when local students held a sit-in at the Woolworth’s lunch counter. The original seats are part of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which also has exhibits on the Middle Passage and voting rights.

5. Dive into history in the North Carolina Smokies

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park spans between Tennessee and North Carolina, but the latter section is quieter. One of the best national parks in North Carolina, the Smokies provide a unique blend of history, culture and outdoor adventures. In Bryson City, visitors can ride the rails on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, which runs along the Tuckasegee River. The Nantahala Outdoor Center was the original rafting outfitter in town and has grown to include a restaurant, cabins and ziplining.

The town of Cherokee honors the Native people that were forcibly removed on the Trail of Tears. The tribe shares its 11,000-year-old history at the Museum of the Cherokee People and in the seasonal outdoor play Unto These Hills.

Explore North Carolina's Outer Banks, home to dozens of islands with small towns and fishing villages © David Louis Econopouly / Shutterstock

6. Go for a dive at the Outer Banks

The Outer Banks is home to dozens of islands with small towns and fishing villages. The 175-mile stretch is where Europeans first arrived, including the mysterious Roanoke colony that disappeared in 1587.

Pirates trawled the waters, including Blackbeard, who met his fate on Ocracoke Island. It’s also known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic for the many shipwrecks on the ocean floor, which now make for excellent diving sites.

Summer vacation in the Outer Banks is filled with history, adventure and natural wonders. At Kitty Hawk, visitors can see where the Wright Brothers made their first flight. Try your own luck with a glider flight at the nearby sand dunes at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The best views are from the lighthouses along the coast, including the Cape Hatteras, Currituck Beach and Bodie Island lighthouses.

7. Dine out in Raleigh

The capital city has an energy that attracts lovers of the arts. The North Carolina Museum of Art features the work of both the state’s creatives and internationally recognized artists. The Pour House brings in touring music acts, first opened in 1997.

Raleigh is also home to many of the state’s James Beard-nominated restaurants. Ashley Christensen was among the first, now with an empire that includes multiple restaurants but most notable among them, Poole’s Diner. St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar has authentic Louisiana cuisine, including gumbo and barbecue shrimp. You can also find James Beard-nominated chefs Cheetie Kumar’s Ajja and Oscar Diaz’s The Cortez in Downtown Raleigh.

8. Experience mini Hollywood in Wilmington

The city of Wilmington is on the Cape River, inland from the Atlantic Ocean. Over the years, it’s also become known as a sort of mini Hollywood thanks to its nearby film studio.

Embrace your nostalgia by visiting the filming locations from Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, and Eastbound & Down using the brochures from the visitor’s center as a guide.

Wilmington was also home to a young athlete known as Michael Jordan. The famed basketball player has an exhibit at the Cape Fear Museum of History featuring his jerseys and memorabilia. The museum also has a replica skeleton of a giant sloth that roamed during the prehistoric era.

The original homes of Winston-Salem have been restored and operate as a living history museum called Old Salem © Lee Snider/ Shutterstock

9. Head to a living museum in Winston-Salem

The city known as Winston-Salem was settled by the Moravian people fleeing modern-day Czechia in search of religious freedom. Their original homes and buildings have been restored and now operate as Old Salem, a living history museum.

The area came to prominence for its tobacco industry, which still has a presence today. RJ Reynolds established his company here and lived at a grand home near Wake Forest University called Reynolda. Today it’s an art museum with sprawling grounds. His former Art Deco office (which inspired the Empire State Building) is now the stylish Kimpton Cardinal Hotel.

10. Sip local wine in Yadkin Valley

Situated between the western mountain vistas and the rolling landscapes of the Piedmont, Yadkin Valley is home to North Carolina’s wine country. Designated as an American Viticultural Area, a defined wine-grape growing region with specific climate and geographic features, Yadkin Valley echoes some of the finest wine growing regions of Europe. With more than 40 wineries as well as breweries and distilleries to visit, each offers a unique taste and experience of the region.

From Hamptonville to Mount Airy, you’ll find sprawling vineyards offering tastings, tours, live music and events. Shelton Vineyards is one of the largest vineyards on the East Coast. The venue offers daily tours and tastings with a farm-to-table restaurant on site. Bringing Tuscan charm to the Carolinas, Raffaldini Vineyards produces classically dry Italian-style wines in a stunning setting.

11. View the wild horses at Shackleford Banks

Along the coast of North Carolina, wild horses roam the pristine shores of Shackleford Banks. Protected as part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, the wild herds graze and frolic peacefully across the barrier island, which is accessible only by private boat or ferry. The National Park Service offers guided tours for visitors to learn more about the majestic horses.

Shackleford Banks is also one of the best places in North Carolina to view the starry night sky. The area received an International Dark Sky Park designation in 2021. Seasonal cabins and year-round primitive camping are available for overnight stays, giving visitors a unique opportunity to experience some of the most spectacular stargazing on the Atlantic coast.

12. Stroll the boardwalk at Carolina Beach

Just south of Wilmington, Carolina Beach boasts a vintage-style boardwalk bursting with nostalgic family fun. The renowned boardwalk is home to carnival games, an old-school arcade, amusement rides, and free live music and fireworks weekly throughout the summer. From pizza and ice cream to fresh seafood and cocktails, there are plenty of concessions, bars and restaurants as well. For an old-fashioned treat, stop by the 1950s-themed Pop’s Diner or Britt’s Donut Shop, established in 1939.

Head inland to Carolina Beach State Park where you can explore 9 miles of nature trails, including the half-mile Flytrap Loop featuring native habitat for carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap.

13. Take a scenic drive down Blue Ridge Parkway

The Civilian Conservation Corps-built Blue Ridge Parkway traverses nearly 500 miles of undisturbed vistas between North Carolina and Virginia. Winding its way along the state’s western mountains, the scenic highway passes some of North Carolina’s most beautiful locales including historic Blowing Rock, Grandfather Mountain and the Biltmore Estate.

One of the best road trips in North Carolina, and many would argue in the country, a drive down the Blue Ridge Parkway showcases the natural beauty of the state at any time of the year. However, for a few weeks in October, the mountains ignite in a stunning display of reds, oranges and yellows as the forests transition to fall. There is a lot to enjoy across the state throughout the year, but “leaf-peeping season” might be the best time to visit North Carolina.

From Black Balsam Knob to Looking Glass Rock, traveling along the Blue Ridge Parkway will take you to some of the best hikes in North Carolina. Detour from the parkway to Pisgah National Forest, home to the area’s most popular hiking area, a 60-ft natural water slide and Mount Mitchell, the highest point east of the Mississippi River.

North Carolina traveling tips

What is the prettiest place in North Carolina?

North Carolina is full of natural wonders and scenic vistas. From the Outer Banks to the Smokies, there are so many beautiful destinations to explore. Some favorites include Shackleford Banks, Chimney Rock and the Biltmore Estate. Driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway in October is also one of the prettiest sights in North Carolina.

What are the must-visit cities in North Carolina?

Raleigh, Asheville, Winston-Salem, Wilmington and Charlotte each offer a unique perspective on the vibrant and diverse state of North Carolina. From its bustling metropolises to its historical towns and mountain meccas, North Carolina has a lot to offer.

What are the top outdoor attractions in North Carolina?

The top outdoor attractions also happen to be some of the best free things to do in North Carolina: hiking and beaches. The lighthouses, wild horses and starry night skies are some of the best attractions in the Outer Banks. Clingmans Dome, Sliding Rock, Grandfather Mountain, Chimney Rock and Mount Mitchell are popular outdoor attractions in North Carolina’s state and national parks.

What city in North Carolina is the most fun?

The state’s capital Raleigh has it all—top-notch restaurants, vibrant art, fascinating museums, live music, sports venues and outdoor adventures. This lively city is one of the most fun in the state, with Asheville and Wilmington near the top of the list.

What is the best time of the year to visit North Carolina?

From blissful beach days to snowy adventures, North Carolina is a great destination year-round. The best time to visit depends on what you want to do during your stay. For hiking, cycling and other outdoor activities, spring and fall offer natural beauty and pleasant temperatures. October is the best month for viewing the changing fall foliage. For beachgoers, peak season runs June through August all along the coast.

