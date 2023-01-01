Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

At 193ft (or 198ft to the lighting rod), this striking black-and-white-striped edifice is one of North Carolina's most iconic images. The first version of the Hatteras Lighthouse was lit in October of 1803, a modest 90ft tall back then, with a lamp powered by whale oil, and a sandstone structure. Climb the 248 steps inside the current structure, then check out the interesting exhibits about local history in the Museum of the Sea, located in the lighthouse keeper's former home.

Children must be at least 42in to climb the lighthouse.