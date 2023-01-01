Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum

Exhibits about shipwrecks, piracy and salvaged cargo are highlights at this maritime museum at the end of the road. There have been more than 2000 shipwrecks off the coast of the Outer Banks. According to one exhibit, in 2006 a container washed ashore near Frisco, releasing thousands of Doritos bags. One local told us that residents were enjoying Doritos casseroles for months! Donations appreciated.

Dive fanatics might take an interest in the Evolution of Diving exhibit, plus the actual workshop where recent discoveries are examined.