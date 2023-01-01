David Williams House Museum

Built at the turn of the 20th century, this was the home of Captain David Williams and his family and is a good example of how those in Ocracoke lived 100 years ago. Visitors can wander around the rooms, filled with historic photography and furnishings – including everything from an old piano and tapestries to antique beds and outfits from the time. Practice your Ocracoke brogue in the room dedicated to the distinctive local dialect, which evolved due to Ocracoke's remoteness.