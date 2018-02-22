Fern Forest Trail Horseback Riding at Arrowmont Stables

This beautiful horseback ride combines the Majestic Flame Azalea and the lush Fern Forest for a really enjoyable trail ride for everyone. You start up the mountain traveling through a hard wood forest filled with wild Flame Azaleas. After the hardwoods, you enter an enchanting white pine forest just like in the Star Wars movie! From the pines you emerge in a beautiful open meadow at 4200ft of elevation with majestic 30 mile views out to the Blue Ridge Parkway. You will think you are in the legendary movie "Sound of Music." This is an amazing experience. Descending the top you travel through an old youth camp. Next, you enter an enchanting lush, deep wood, fern forest. It meanders through a dense forest before returning to the barn. This is a 200 acre working horse farm. Plan at least 2.5-hours for your adventure as Trail Time is approximately 80-Minutes plus your Safety Program. Some RIDING TIPS: Horses don't know they are big. That's why we can control them with the bit in their mouth. Horses think like little children and expect you to protect them. You NEED to know this. Whoever is most stubborn wins. You need to be more stubborn than the horse.