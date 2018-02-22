Welcome to Asheville
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Hiking Tour of Blue Ridge Parkway, Waterfalls
Your tour begins with pickup from your Asheville area hotel or accommodation by an air-conditioned van, which has all captains chairs for the drive to and along the Blue Ridge Parkway when open, which is also Great Smoky Mountain National Park an American treasure well known for its scenic beauty and remarkable mountain views. Sit back , relax and enjoy this stunning drive to our first waterfall in Pisgah National Forest before travelling a short distance to visit two more falls in a beautiful state forest.. Along the way you'll listen to interesting stories about the rich history of the area that has been attracting people to the area for generations from your local Asheville guide. Wear comfortable shoes or hiking boots for the easy to moderate hiking portion of the tour . You should feel comfortable walking approximately 3.5 miles at one time during the hiking portion of the tour with stops along the way that will allow you time to enjoy falls, a snack and drink that is provided. Bring a small day pack if you have one. Safety is always a priority! After hiking, your tour concludes with transport back to your hotel, leaving you the rest of the afternoon to enjoy at your leisure.
Asheville Ghost Walking Tour and Asheville Mystery Museum
Meet your guide at the Asheville Masonic Temple, location of the Asheville Mystery Museum, for your 2-hour hautned walking tour. Stroll through the streets of scenic downtown Asheville at night as you are brought to the area's most haunted hotspots. You'll hear the legends and history of: The Pink Lady who haunts the Grove Park Inn Chilling apparitions from a suicide at Helen's Bridge A young lady brutally murdered in the Battery Park Hotel Spirits from the madman who executed our city's largest killing spree Why psychics call Asheville a vortex A body entombed in the wall of St. Lawrence, and much more. Not only will you experience Asheville's dark underbelly, but you'll also learn about ghost hunting! At the end of the tour, you will enter the basement of the Masonic Temple to experience Mystery Museum. You'll never view Asheville the same way again!
Asheville Stand-Up Paddleboard Tour
Meet your guide in Asheville's River Arts District to begin your stand-up paddling tour with a 10-minute shuttle ride to the start point at Hominy Creek. Here, you'll be fitted with a life jacket, paddle, and your board. Receive a short, introductory lesson on the basics of SUP from your guide before setting off along the water.From Hominy Creek, a shallow, sand-bottomed 'practice pond' where you'll gain your confidence and balance, float along the waterway, which eventually joins the larger French Broad River—a wide, historical stretch of water. Paddle along the outer boundary of the famous Biltmore Estate, and listen to historical tales of Asheville's scenic surrounds from your guide. Finish your 2-hour tour back in the River Arts District, which is in walking distance of breweries and shops you can explore independently, if you wish.
Flame Azalea Trail Trail Horseback Riding at Arrowmont Stables
Meet your guide at Arrowmont Stables and Cabins in Cullowhee North Carolina, which is about a 2-hour drive from Asheville. Get acquainted with equine behavior and receive riding tips during a 50-minute safety program via training video and live demonstration. Once you’re matched with a suitable horse, snap on your helmet and practice horseback riding in the ring before setting off on the Flame Azalea Trail. Follow your guide through a hardwood and white pine forest flanked by azaleas before you emerge into an open meadow. Reaching 4,200 feet in elevation, you’re treated to sweeping views out of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Be on the lookout for wildlife, including raptors soaring above. On the descent, travel past the Old Fort Lodge and a former youth camp established in 1960 — before ending your tour back at the stables of the 200-acre (80-hectare) working horse farm.Some RIDING TIPS: Horses don't know they are big. That's why we can control them with the bit in their mouth. Horses think like little children. They want you to protect them. Horses can be very stubborn. Whoever is MOST stubborn wins. You need to be more stubborn than the horse.
Horseback Riding on the Fern Forest Trail
Meet your guide at Arrowmont Stables and Cabins in Cullowhee North Carolina, which is about a 2-hour drive from Asheville. At this 200-acre (80-hectare) working horse farm you’ll get acquainted with equine behavior and riding tips during a 50-minute safety program via training video or live demonstration. Once you’re matched with a suitable horse, snap on your helmet then practice horseback riding in the ring before setting off on the Fern Forest Trail, a gentle path that is suitable for all skill levels. You'll pass by the cabins of an old youth camp and meander through a variety of terrain including a dense fern forest that reaches 3800 feet in elevation. Listen to birds sing and keep a lookout for a variety of wildlife, including local wild turkeys and deer, before ending your tour back at the stables. Some RIDING TIPS: Horses don't know they are big. That's why we can control them with the bit in their mouth. Horses think like little children. They want you to protect them. Horses can be very stubborn. Whoever is MOST stubborn wins. You need to be more stubborn than the horse.
Fern Forest Trail Horseback Riding at Arrowmont Stables
This beautiful horseback ride combines the Majestic Flame Azalea and the lush Fern Forest for a really enjoyable trail ride for everyone. You start up the mountain traveling through a hard wood forest filled with wild Flame Azaleas. After the hardwoods, you enter an enchanting white pine forest just like in the Star Wars movie! From the pines you emerge in a beautiful open meadow at 4200ft of elevation with majestic 30 mile views out to the Blue Ridge Parkway. You will think you are in the legendary movie "Sound of Music." This is an amazing experience. Descending the top you travel through an old youth camp. Next, you enter an enchanting lush, deep wood, fern forest. It meanders through a dense forest before returning to the barn. This is a 200 acre working horse farm. Plan at least 2.5-hours for your adventure as Trail Time is approximately 80-Minutes plus your Safety Program. Some RIDING TIPS: Horses don't know they are big. That's why we can control them with the bit in their mouth. Horses think like little children and expect you to protect them. You NEED to know this. Whoever is most stubborn wins. You need to be more stubborn than the horse.