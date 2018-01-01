Small-Group Surf Lesson on the Outer Banks

This private surf lesson meets at a centrally located shop in Nags Head, with a morning or afternoon start time scheduled according to the low tide. Park in the shop's lot and leave the car keys behind the counter with a staff member so belongings remain safe. After meeting the surf instructor(s), they will help the sign-in process for the class and get suited up in a wetsuit (provided if necessary). After suiting up, the instructor will select the proper surfboards for everyone involved. Afterwards, head across the road to the beach in Nags Head.From there, the instructor will provide an overview of the lesson. They will lead through the surf school's 'Practice Safe Surf' safety protocols, help with some stretching exercises, and give an on-beach demonstration of proper paddling and standing-up techniques. After the demonstration, try some paddling and popping up skills for your instructor, who will offer tips and pointers to help through the process. At this point, it's time to head into the water.Upon hitting the water, your instructor will help students onto their boards to start paddling. Head out to the 'line up' where an instructor will help each person individually catch their own waves. The process includes helping the student identify good waves, when to start paddling for a wave, the proper way to line up the wave, and of course, when to pop up after catching the wave. If help is needed getting back out, the instructor will be there to help.Overall, get about 90-minutes of surfing and a lifetime worth of great memories.