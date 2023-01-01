The sunflower-yellow, art nouveau–style Whalehead Club, built in the 1920s as a hunting 'cottage' for a Philadelphia industrialist, is the centerpiece of the well-manicured Currituck Heritage Park in the village of Corolla. Tours take about 45 minutes and are self-guided. Visitors can learn about the history of the property and explore its art-nouveau ornamentation – including Tiffany glass sconces, a Victorian safe, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano. Tour times may vary in winter (November to March).