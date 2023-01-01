Currituck Banks Maritime Forest Trail

A hidden 0.3-mile Boardwalk Trail (with disabled access) and a 0.75-mile Maritime Forest Trail snake through sections of the 950-acre Currituck Banks Reserve. These walks take visitors through various terrains – sand dunes, salt marsh and maritime swamp forest and onto a tranquil view of Currituck Sound. Look for owls, egrets, lizards, osprey and more. Wear mosquito repellent in the warmer months. Find it before you reach Corolla Beach (access by 4WD only); there's a small parking lot at the trailhead.