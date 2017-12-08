Welcome to Virginia
Virginia's natural beauty is as diverse as its history and people. Chesapeake Bay and the wide sandy beaches kiss the Atlantic Ocean. Pine forests, marshes and rolling green hills form the soft curves of the central Piedmont region, while the rolling Blue Ridge mountains and stunning Shenandoah Valley line its back.
There's loads for the visitor to enjoy, including world-class tourist attractions such as Colonial Williamsburg, a wealth of outdoor activities, a foot-tapping mountain-music scene and an ever-growing network of wine, beer and spirit trails to follow.
The buses are equipped with a state-of-the-art technology. Guided commentary is provided throughout the tour. Enjoy the views from the open top double-decker observation level or the comfort of the climate-controlled lower level cabin. Either way, this tour allows you to enjoy Washington DC at your own pace and explore your areas of interest such as the White House, Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian. Choose from a 1- or 2-day pass to ride on an open-top, double-decker Big Bus, with commentary from your on board guide.Have the freedom to explore every corner of Washington DC on the three routes around the city. Ride along the Red Loop, The official tour of the National Mall, authorized by the National Park Service and National Mall and Memorial Parks. Take in all the places that are synonymous with the nation’s Capital; The White House, U.S. Capitol, Air and Space Museum, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, FDR Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial are just some of the iconic landmarks. Commentary provided in live guided commentary and in a choice of 8 pre-recorded languages.The Blue Loop, The Heroes tour travels to the sites and memorials honoring American heroes. Travel over the Potomac River leaving Washington, DC behind and visiting Virginia. The tour’s main features are Arlington National Cemetery, the Pentagon, the Pentagon City Fashion Center, and the US Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Statue.) Other highlights include the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial, WWII Memorial and Air Force Memorial. Tour is available with live-guided commentary.And the Yellow Loop, allows you to travel through the city's historic center, passing the White House and Dupont Circle before heading out to discover Adams Morgan, the National Zoo, and the old world charm of Georgetown. Recorded commentary is available in your choice of 8 languages (French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese and English available).
Begin one day of your tour at Union Station; DC tour departs at 9:30am, Virginia tour departs at 11:30am. You may decide which tour to do first; you don't even have to take the tours on consecutive days. Please note that tours operate Tuesday through Saturday only. Tours do not need to be taken on consecutive days.Arlington Cemetery and US MemorialsYou will feel like a VIP as you are escorted around the city in a luxury motor coach. Our guides will enthrall you with colorful stories from the past and little known facts about all the monuments, statues, buildings and locations in and around DC, as well as answer any questions you might have. Receive a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol Building and stop for a photo opportunity outside the White House. The White House Visitor Center will allow you to see and feel what the interior of the actual White House looks like, without interrupting President Trump's schedule. Experience the beauty and grandeur of the World War II Memorial. Mount Vernon and Afternoon Tram Tour At 11:30a, travel by coach from Union Station to George Washington's beloved plantation, Mount Vernon. Tour the mansion and the Donald W. Reynolds Museum and Education Center. You'll want to pay your respects to the soldiers, statesmen and other American heroes buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Visit the Tomb of the Unknowns and be moved as members of the U.S Third Infantry perform the Changing of the Guard ceremony. The lectured Tram ride through Arlington National Cemetery will also stop at the Kennedy Gravesite. The Grand Tour would not be complete without visits to the Reflecting Pool, the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, and the Korean Memorial, and MORE! Finish your day with another coach tour focusing on Washington DC memorials. Drive by the Pentagon and the Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima), Korean War Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The motorcoach departs Mount Vernon at 3:00pm.
On this 4.5 hour tour you’ll explore the fascinating home, and home town, of George Washington. Mount Vernon, across the Potomac River in Virginia, is a living museum of the life and times of the first President of the United States of America.Tour Washington’s famed mansion, visit the plantation outbuildings where re-enactors keep colonial ways alive, stroll through Martha Washington’s beautiful gardens, and discover one of the best gift shops in the capital region, filled with unique treasures, toys, cookbooks, history books, and Virginia wines.On the way to Mount Vernon the coach will wind its way through the narrow streets of Old Town Alexandria, past Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, the historic Torpedo Factory, and General Washington’s own church and his favorite tavern. You will also have an oportunity to step off and visit the historic Christ Church ( Monday - Saturday's only) were George Washington and Robert E. Lee worshipped.The Mount Vernon Visit Includes• Ford Orientation Center• Mansion Tour• Outbuildings• Washington Tombs• Slave Memorial and Burial Grounds• Gardens• Forest Trail• Pioneer Farmer Site• Potomac Waterfront & Wharf• Mt. Vernon Gift ShopAll activities are self-guided and at your own pace once arriving at Mount Vernon.Views from the Coach:• Old Town Alexandria• General Robert E. Lee’s Boyhood Home• The Spite House (the smallest house in Old Town)• Torpedo Factory at the Waterfront• Old Presbyterian Meeting House• Gadsby’s Tavern• Historic Carlye House
Step aboard the sleek cruise ship and get ready to be pampered and entertained on a 2-hour cruise along Washington DC’s Potomac River. Take in spectacular views of the city's downtown and enjoy a grand buffet with drinks served by the attentive wait staff. It's a great way enjoy all the highlights of Washington DC as you dine and dance the afternoon away!Some highlights you will see along the way include the 555-foot (169-meter) Washington Monument, the world’s tallest free-standing stone sculpture. Pass by the Reagan National Airport, one of the busiest airports in the US with an average of one flight every 30 seconds during peak periods!You'll also cruise by Alexandria, Virginia. Alexandria was first established in the 1600s by tobacco merchants from Scotland and England. Additionally, you’ll see the Torpedo Factory, pass by Admiral's Row, cruise under the famous Woodrow Wilson Bridge, view the US Naval Research Lab and more!
When you arrive, head to the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center where friendly and informative staff orient you to the day's attractions and demonstrations. A variety of guided and self-guided tours are offered every day. Some programs require pre-registration, so be sure to look at the options as you plan your visit. Colonial Williamsburg’s historic area covers more than 300 acres, with 88 original 18th-century structures, plus hundreds of houses, shops and public buildings that have been rebuilt on their original foundations. Highlights include the Governor's Palace, the mansion where seven British governors lived during colonial times, followed by Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson; the Capitol, colonial Virginia’s seat of power; the Magazine, where weapons and gunpowder were stored for the militia; and the Bruton Parish Church, an Anglican Church from 1669 that is still active today. In addition, you can catch a performance of the Fife and Drum Corps; see the collections at the The DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum and The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum; and learn how 18th-century crafts were made in trade shops including an apothecary, silversmith, blacksmith, tailor and wigmaker. Colonial Williamsburg also boasts a number of excellent dining options as well as small shops.Choose from two of the following admission tickets, which are valid from one day to unlimited visits depending on the option. Colonial Williamsburg and the surrounding area offers so much to do and see that many people return time after time!
Mount Vernon — once home to the United States' first president, George Washington — is located just outside Washington, DC. With your admission ticket, you may spend as long as you'd like there on a visit that includes the mansion (most visitors spend at least three hours at Mount Vernon). Your time at the estate is flexible except for entering the mansion, which is done at preselected time slots; choose a specific time when booking.When you arrive, exchange your Viator voucher for a ticket and then, while in the Ford Orientation Center watch an introductory film that presents a historical overview of key points in Washington’s life. Visit the Donald W. Reynolds Museum and Education Center to see a collection of more than 700 objects, including Washington's dentures, and immerse yourself in the Revolutionary War 4D theater, where cannons make the seats rumble and snow falls, to learn more about Washington's leadership during the war for American Independence.Take a complimentary shuttle to Washington's merchant gristmill and the whiskey distillery (open from April through October), which both generated substantial profits for the Virginia gentleman farmer. You can also explore the Pioneer Farm a five-acre site where Washington's progressive farming practices came to life and walk among the English-style garden and grounds. Be sure to pay homage to the president and first lady at the Washington Tomb.At your prebooked time, head to the mansion, an iconic, red-roofed residence that began as a modest farmhouse in 1735. Admire the architectural features and design of the now-resplendent 21-room home. Time inside the mansion is typically 15 to 35 minutes.