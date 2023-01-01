Poe Museum

Contains the world's largest collection of manuscripts and memorabilia of poet and horror-writer Edgar Allan Poe, who lived and worked in Richmond. Exhibits include the first printing of 'The Raven,' Poe's vest, his pen knife and a work chair with the back cut off – they say his boss at the Southern Literary Messenger wanted Poe to sit up straight. Pesky know-it-all. Stop by on the fourth Thursday of the month for the Poe-themed Unhappy Hour (6pm to 9pm April to October; $8).