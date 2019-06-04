Famous southerners including JEB Stuart, Robert E Lee, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson are memorialized in statue form along this beautiful tree-lined boulevard in northeast Richmond. The latest addition is a statue of African American tennis champion Arthur Ashe – heaven knows how he would have felt about being included in such company.

Snarky students at the nearby University of Richmond have been known to refer to the avenue's historic inhabitants as the 'largest collection of second place trophies in America.'