Perched above the James River rapids, this tranquil cemetery contains the gravesites of two US presidents (James Monroe and John Tyler), the only Confederate president (Jefferson Davis) and 18,000 Confederate soldiers. Guided walking tours are conducted at 10am Monday through Saturday from April to October, plus Saturday (10am) and Sunday (2pm) in November (adult/child under 13 years $15/free). For a self-guided walk, check the virtual tour offered on the website. The entrance is at the corner of Albemarle and Cherry Streets.