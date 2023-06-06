Richmond

Skyline of Richmond, Virginia

Getty Images

Overview

Richmond has woken up from a very long nap – and we like it. The capital of the commonwealth of Virginia since 1780, and the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War, it's long been an old-fashioned city clinging too tightly to its Southern roots. But an influx of new and creative young residents is energizing and modernizing the community.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Dale Chihuly glass reed sculpture at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts VMFA in Richmond, Virginia

    Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

    Richmond

    Richmond is a cultured city, and this splendid art museum is the cornerstone of the local arts scene. Highlights of its eclectic, world-class collection…

  • Richmond, Virginia, United States, North America

    Poe Museum

    Richmond

    Contains the world's largest collection of manuscripts and memorabilia of poet and horror-writer Edgar Allan Poe, who lived and worked in Richmond…

  • Virginia State Capitol, Richmond, Virginia, America..Photograph taken after sunset..The Capitol Building houses the oldest elected legislative body in USA, first established as the House of Burgesses in 1619

    Virginia State Capitol

    Richmond

    Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the capitol building was completed in 1788 and houses the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere – the Virginia…

  • An aerial view above beautiful Fall foliage on Monument Avenue and the skyline of Richmond Virginia in the distance.

    Monument Avenue

    Richmond

    Famous southerners including JEB Stuart, Robert E Lee, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson are memorialized in statue form along…

  • National Battlefield Park Civil War Visitor Center, American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, Richmond, VA, U.S.A.

    Richmond National Battlefield Park

    Richmond

    The dozen Civil War sites and four visitor centers that comprise this park can be visited on an 80-mile driving tour around Richmond. The best place to…

  • Cold Harbor Battlefield is located in Richmond National Battlefield Park. The Cold Harbor battle took place in May and June of 1864.

    Cold Harbor Battlefield

    Richmond

    By 1864, Union general Ulysses Grant was ready to take the battle into Virginia. His subsequent invasion, dubbed the Overland (or Wilderness) Campaign,…

  • Hollywood Cemetery

    Hollywood Cemetery

    Richmond

    Perched above the James River rapids, this tranquil cemetery contains the gravesites of two US presidents (James Monroe and John Tyler), the only…

  • White House of the Confederacy

    White House of the Confederacy

    Richmond

    This 1818 building was the executive mansion of the Confederacy between 1861 and 1865, and the wartime home of its president, Jefferson Davis. Guided 45…

