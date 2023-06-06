Shop
Richmond has woken up from a very long nap – and we like it. The capital of the commonwealth of Virginia since 1780, and the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War, it's long been an old-fashioned city clinging too tightly to its Southern roots. But an influx of new and creative young residents is energizing and modernizing the community.
Richmond
Richmond is a cultured city, and this splendid art museum is the cornerstone of the local arts scene. Highlights of its eclectic, world-class collection…
Richmond
Contains the world's largest collection of manuscripts and memorabilia of poet and horror-writer Edgar Allan Poe, who lived and worked in Richmond…
Richmond
Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the capitol building was completed in 1788 and houses the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere – the Virginia…
Richmond
Famous southerners including JEB Stuart, Robert E Lee, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson are memorialized in statue form along…
Richmond National Battlefield Park
Richmond
The dozen Civil War sites and four visitor centers that comprise this park can be visited on an 80-mile driving tour around Richmond. The best place to…
Richmond
By 1864, Union general Ulysses Grant was ready to take the battle into Virginia. His subsequent invasion, dubbed the Overland (or Wilderness) Campaign,…
Richmond
Perched above the James River rapids, this tranquil cemetery contains the gravesites of two US presidents (James Monroe and John Tyler), the only…
White House of the Confederacy
Richmond
This 1818 building was the executive mansion of the Confederacy between 1861 and 1865, and the wartime home of its president, Jefferson Davis. Guided 45…
Best Things to Do
Whether you’re in the mood for outdoor adventures, eclectic art or creative cuisine, Richmond has something to do for every type of traveler.Read article
Best Time to Visit
From the bloom-filled springtime and sultry Southern summers to the vibrant fall and white winters, there’s never a bad season to visit Richmond, Virginia.Read article
Transportation
When it comes to getting around Richmond, Virginia, cars are the preferred mode of transportation, but they’re not the only way to navigate the city.Read article
Free Things to Do
You don’t need to splurge to have a good time in Richmond, Virginia. In fact, many of this capital city’s top events and attractions are free.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Richmond is a city of vibrant neighborhoods that are steeped in history and now famous for food, murals and outdoors activities on the James River.Read article
