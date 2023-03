This 1818 building was the executive mansion of the Confederacy between 1861 and 1865, and the wartime home of its president, Jefferson Davis. Guided 45-minute tours of the interior explore the life of Davis, his family and the enslaved and free servants who worked in the house, offering plenty of quirky insights along the way (did you know the second-most powerful man in the Confederacy may have been a gay Jew?).

Check the website for a map showing the location of the validated parking lot.