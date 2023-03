The dozen Civil War sites and four visitor centers that comprise this park can be visited on an 80-mile driving tour around Richmond. The best place to begin the tour is at the Civil War Visitor Center housed in an old wool mill next to Historic Tredegar. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy from 1861 to 1865, and at this center, which offers park maps, informative exhibits and an audiovisual presentation, you'll learn lots about the city's wartime story.