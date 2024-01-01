Virginia War Memorial

Richmond

LoginSave

The Virginia War Memorial, dedicated to all branches of service who served in all theaters of American combat since World War II, is an impressive structure. A large glass fronting overlooks the James River, and a Shrine of Memory is inscribed with the names of Virginia war dead. Names are arranged by county, city and then alphabetically.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dale Chihuly glass reed sculpture at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts VMFA in Richmond, Virginia

    Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

    1.94 MILES

    Richmond is a cultured city, and this splendid art museum is the cornerstone of the local arts scene. Highlights of its eclectic, world-class collection…

  • Richmond, Virginia, United States, North America

    Poe Museum

    1.25 MILES

    Contains the world's largest collection of manuscripts and memorabilia of poet and horror-writer Edgar Allan Poe, who lived and worked in Richmond…

  • Virginia State Capitol, Richmond, Virginia, America..Photograph taken after sunset..The Capitol Building houses the oldest elected legislative body in USA, first established as the House of Burgesses in 1619

    Virginia State Capitol

    0.79 MILES

    Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the capitol building was completed in 1788 and houses the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere – the Virginia…

  • The historic Berkeley Plantation in Virginia.

    Berkeley Plantation

    21.12 MILES

    Dating from 1726, this plantation on the James River was the birthplace and home of Benjamin Harrison V, a signatory of the Declaration of Independence,…

  • A recreated mine entrance at Petersburg National Battlefield.

    Petersburg National Battlefield Park

    20.81 MILES

    Several miles east of town, Petersburg National Battlefield is where Union soldiers planted explosives underneath a Confederate breastwork, leading to the…

  • National Museum of the Civil War Soldier

    National Museum of the Civil War Soldier

    24.5 MILES

    West of downtown and inside the privately run Pamplin Historical Park, the excellent National Museum of the Civil War Soldier illustrates the hardships…

  • National Battlefield Park Civil War Visitor Center, American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, Richmond, VA, U.S.A.

    Richmond National Battlefield Park

    0.16 MILES

    The dozen Civil War sites and four visitor centers that comprise this park can be visited on an 80-mile driving tour around Richmond. The best place to…

  • Hollywood Cemetery

    Hollywood Cemetery

    0.48 MILES

    Perched above the James River rapids, this tranquil cemetery contains the gravesites of two US presidents (James Monroe and John Tyler), the only…

View more attractions

Nearby Richmond attractions

1. Richmond National Battlefield Park

0.16 MILES

The dozen Civil War sites and four visitor centers that comprise this park can be visited on an 80-mile driving tour around Richmond. The best place to…

2. Historic Tredegar

0.2 MILES

Part of the multisite American Civil War Museum, this fascinating exhibit – housed inside an 1861 iron works that at its height employed 800 free and…

3. Canal Walk

0.33 MILES

The 1.25-mile waterfront Canal Walk between the James River and the Kanawha (ka-naw-wha) and Haxall Canals is a lovely way of seeing a dozen highlights of…

4. Hollywood Cemetery

0.48 MILES

Perched above the James River rapids, this tranquil cemetery contains the gravesites of two US presidents (James Monroe and John Tyler), the only…

5. Belle Isle

0.59 MILES

A long pedestrian bridge leads from Tredegar St (just past the national park site) out to this car-free island. Once a quarry, power plant and POW camp…

6. Virginia State Capitol

0.79 MILES

Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the capitol building was completed in 1788 and houses the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere – the Virginia…

8. White House of the Confederacy

1.05 MILES

This 1818 building was the executive mansion of the Confederacy between 1861 and 1865, and the wartime home of its president, Jefferson Davis. Guided 45…