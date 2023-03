By 1864, Union general Ulysses Grant was ready to take the battle into Virginia. His subsequent invasion, dubbed the Overland (or Wilderness) Campaign, was one of the bloodiest of the war. It reached a violent climax at Cold Harbor, just north of Richmond. The area has now reverted to a forest and field checkerboard overseen by the National Park Service. Don't miss the Third Turnout, a series of Union earthworks from where you can look out at the battlefield.