Strategically located on the southernmost tip of the North Rim high above the great westward turn of the Colorado River, Cape Royal takes in almost every…
Grand Canyon National Park
The Grand Canyon embodies the scale and splendor of the American West, captured in dramatic vistas, dusty trails, and stories of exploration, preservation and exploitation.
Sublime Vistas
We’ve all seen images of the canyon in print and on-screen, but there is nothing like arriving at the edge and taking it all in – the immensity, the depth, the light. Descend into the canyon depths, amble along the rim or simply relax at an outcrop – you'll find your own favorite Grand Canyon vista. Though views from both rims are equally stunning, the South Rim boasts many more official and dramatic overlooks. One of the most beautiful in its simplicity, however, is the view that whispers from the Grand Canyon Lodge's patio on the canyon's quieter north side.
Hiking an Inverted Mountain
You don't have to be a hard-core hiking enthusiast to taste the park's inner-canyon splendor. Even a short dip below the rim gives a stunning appreciation for its magnificent scale and awesome silence; descend deeper for a closer look at a mind-boggling record of geologic time. The park's raw desert climate and challenging terrain demand a slower, quieter pace, and that's just perfect, because it's exactly that pace that is best for experiencing the Grand Canyon in all its multisensory glory.
Native American and Pioneer History
Ancestral Puebloans lived in and near the Grand Canyon for centuries, and its pioneer history is full of wild and eccentric characters who wrangled this intimidating expanse for profit and adventure. Their stories echo in the weathered trails they built to access terraced fields; the iconic mule-train traditions that lured 19th-century tourists; and the stone and timber buildings constructed by the railroads in their effort to codify the romance of the American Southwest. Ranger talks and South Rim museums explore the park's native history, showcase indigenous dwellings and crafts, and tell inspiring tales of intrepid entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and pioneer tourists.
Two Billion Years of Rocks
One look at the reds, rusts and oranges of the canyon walls and the park's spires and buttes, and you can't help but wonder about the hows and whys of the canyon's formation. Luckily for laypeople with rock-related questions, the South Rim has answers, primarily at Yavapai Point and Geology Museum and the Trail of Time installation, and both rims offer geology talks and walks given by the park’s knowledgeable rangers. For a more DIY experience, hike into the canyon with a careful eye for fossilized marine creatures, animal tracks and ferns.
Explore Grand Canyon National Park
- Cape Royal
Strategically located on the southernmost tip of the North Rim high above the great westward turn of the Colorado River, Cape Royal takes in almost every…
- Grand Canyon National Park North Rim
Grand Canyon's remote, wild and forgotten North Rim is far less developed, and sees far fewer visitors that its southern counterpart. In part this is due…
- Kolb Studio
In 1905 Ellsworth and Emery Kolb built a small photography studio on the edge of the rim, which has since been expanded and now holds a bookstore and a…
- Desert View Watchtower
The marvelously worn winding staircase of Mary Colter's 70ft stone tower, built in 1932, leads to one of the highest spots on the rim. From here, slats in…
- GGrand Canyon Lodge
Enter the front door of the lodge and see...the Grand Canyon, somehow looking even larger framed by the massive windows of the sunroom. Built in 1937 out…
- SShoshone Point
Walk about 1 mile along the mostly level and shaded dirt road to marvelously uncrowded Shoshone Point, a rocky promontory with some of the canyon’s best…
- TToroweap Overlook
While not the biggest, or highest, this is perhaps the most dramatic viewpoint in the canyon: you're literally on the edge of a 3000ft drop.
- TTrail of Time
This outdoor interpretative display traces the history of the canyon's formation – each meter equals one million years of geologic history, for a total of…
- Hermits Rest
Commissioned by the Fred Harvey Company and designed by Mary Colter in 1913, this low-flung stone building is the South Rim's westernmost scenic overlook …
