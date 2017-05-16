Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley from Las Vegas

Escape the bright lights of Las Vegas for some quality time in the American Southwest on this 7-day adventure to Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Arches, Canyonlands, Grand Canyon National Park and Monument Valley. Meals and accommodations are included. During the tour, you’ll have plenty of opportunities for hiking, which is very popular inside all five national parks. Spend your first few days at Zion and Bryce Canyon parks, Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, where you’ll have your choice of hiking trails, from strenuous to easy. When you’re in Monument Valley, enjoy a Jeep tour led by a local Navajo guide to explore this incredible landscape of rock formations, which you may recognize from countless movies that have been filmed there, like John Wayne’s Stagecoach. Your last stop is the Grand Canyon, where you can hike along the South Rim and go an optional helicopter ride over the canyon (own expense). All entrance fees to the national parks are included as are meals per itinerary. Camping Accommodations: Your camping accommodation is a two-person tent, which is shared by same-sex travelers. If you are traveling as a couple or as a group of four or more, please advise this at the time of booking in the Special Requirements box so accommodations can be made to keep your party together. Meals include six breakfasts, seven boxed lunches and six dinners. Please remember your sleeping bag! You will be required to pay a USD $70 supplement charge, payable on the first day of the tour, to cover your meals per itinerary Lodging Accommodations:Lodging accommodation is a 2-person room shared by same-sex travelers or on a couple basis. If your party is 3 or 5 guests, you will be in 1 or 2 triples rooms with two queen beds in each. All lodging accommodations are of 3 star quality or higher and subject to availability. Meals include six boxed lunches. Other meals will be at local restaurants. You will be required to pay a USD $45 supplement charge, payable on the first day of the tour, to cover your meals per itinerary See the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.