Welcome to Zion National Park
Most of the park's 4.3 million annual visitors enter along Zion Canyon floor. Even the most challenging hikes become congested between May and September (shuttle required). Yet, there are other options. Up-country, on the mesa tops (7000ft), it's easy to escape the crowds – and the heat. And the Kolob Canyons section, 40 miles northwest by car, sees one-tenth of the visitors year-round.
Bryce Canyon, Zion National Parks Tour from Las Vegas
Experience the awesome beauty of Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park on a day trip from Las Vegas. Enjoy complimentary hotel pickup by either a luxury SUV or mini-coach, a boxed lunch and a wonderful day away from the casinos.Named after the Mormon Pioneer Ebenezer Bryce, Bryce Canyon became a National Park in 1924. Bryce is famous for its unique geology, which consists of a series of horseshoe-shaped amphitheaters carved from the eastern edge of the Paunsaugunt Plateau in southern Utah. Erosional force has shaped the colorful limestone rock of the Claron Formation into bizarre shapes, including slot canyons, windows, fins and spires called hoodoos. Tinted with colors too numerous and subtle to name, these whimsically arranged rocks create a wondrous landscape of mazes, offering some of the most exciting and memorable walks and hikes imaginable. Located at the junction of the Colorado Plateau, Great Basin and Mojave Desert provinces in Southwestern Utah, Zion National Park protects 229 square miles (593 square km) of dramatic landscape with sculptured canyons and soaring cliffs. The unique geography and wide variety of life zones within the Park make Zion significant as a place of unusual plant and animal diversity. Discover the natural grandeur of Zion as you admire high plateaus and a maze of narrow, deep, sandstone canyons with striking rock towers. Kolob Arch, the world's largest arch, is just one of many beautiful structures that await you on your adventure.After a full day of exploration, you will be dropped off at your original departure point.
Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce Canyon 3-Day Tour from Las Vegas
Join this tour and travel by coach bus or minivan from Las Vegas through the desert landscapes of the Western United States. See the Grand Canyon in Arizona and be inspired by its magnificent size and stunning beauty, and shop for authentic Native American keepsakes or gifts. Take a cruise around Lake Powell and enjoy views of the unique coves and rock formations surrounding the body of water. Cross the border to Utah to discover Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park and admire the beauty of each of the preserved lands.See the Itinerary section below for a more complete and detailed schedule.
Zion National Park Day Tour from Las Vegas
Get picked up at your hotel on the Las Vegas Strip or downtown at 7:00am to begin your day trip.Head for Zion National Park, which is roughly 163 miles from Las Vegas near Springdale, Utah. Relax on the drive as you get to know the other travelers in your small group.Take in the scenery of Zion Canyon, which cuts 15 miles through the sandstone of the park. Drive through the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, which cuts more than a mile through the rock and gives travelers direct access from Zion to nearby Bryce Canyon and the Grand Canyon. Admire the views along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, which is also known as the Floor of the Valley Road. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife like Golden Eagles, Red Tailed Hawks, big horn sheep, gray foxes, jackrabbits and rock squirrels.Enjoy lunch along the way (choose your lunch option in the 'Special Requirements' field at booking).At the end of an exciting day in Zion National Park, relax on the drive back to Las Vegas and get dropped off at your hotel.
Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley from Las Vegas
Escape the bright lights of Las Vegas for some quality time in the American Southwest on this 7-day adventure to Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Arches, Canyonlands, Grand Canyon National Park and Monument Valley. Meals and accommodations are included. During the tour, you’ll have plenty of opportunities for hiking, which is very popular inside all five national parks. Spend your first few days at Zion and Bryce Canyon parks, Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, where you’ll have your choice of hiking trails, from strenuous to easy. When you’re in Monument Valley, enjoy a Jeep tour led by a local Navajo guide to explore this incredible landscape of rock formations, which you may recognize from countless movies that have been filmed there, like John Wayne’s Stagecoach. Your last stop is the Grand Canyon, where you can hike along the South Rim and go an optional helicopter ride over the canyon (own expense). All entrance fees to the national parks are included as are meals per itinerary. Camping Accommodations: Your camping accommodation is a two-person tent, which is shared by same-sex travelers. If you are traveling as a couple or as a group of four or more, please advise this at the time of booking in the Special Requirements box so accommodations can be made to keep your party together. Meals include six breakfasts, seven boxed lunches and six dinners. Please remember your sleeping bag! You will be required to pay a USD $70 supplement charge, payable on the first day of the tour, to cover your meals per itinerary Lodging Accommodations:Lodging accommodation is a 2-person room shared by same-sex travelers or on a couple basis. If your party is 3 or 5 guests, you will be in 1 or 2 triples rooms with two queen beds in each. All lodging accommodations are of 3 star quality or higher and subject to availability. Meals include six boxed lunches. Other meals will be at local restaurants. You will be required to pay a USD $45 supplement charge, payable on the first day of the tour, to cover your meals per itinerary See the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, and Zion 3-Day from Las Vegas
This 3-day tour takes you to top national parks in the US. Take lovely hikes, capture stunning photos, and admire unforgettable views of the Grand Canyon and Zion, plus Monument Valley. An optional tour of Antelope Canyon (own expense), and a visit to Lake Powell will be a highlight to this tour. Enjoy comfortable hotel accommodations and transportation by minibus.Day 1: Las Vegas – Grand Canyon National Park (L)After leaving Las Vegas, travel 280 miles (450 km) through the Mojave Desert and via historic Route 66 to Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim. Discover this remarkable natural wonder on your own once you arrive and enjoy lunch. Admire the complex layers and myriad colors of the canyon from rim overlooks, hike down into the staggeringly deep canyon, and capture fantastic photos as sunset illuminates the full beauty of the rock formations. Opt to take a thrilling helicopter ride (own expense) over the canyon for more unforgettable views. Relax over dinner (own expense), and settle down for the night at your comfortable hotel in Williams or Tusayan. Overnight: either the Red Feather Lodge or Best Western (or similar) in Tusayan, ArizonaDay 2: Grand Canyon National Park – Monument Valley – Antelope Canyon – Lake Powell (L)After breakfast (own expense), make a quick stop at a traditional Navajo trading post to shop for local crafts. Then follow the Colorado River through the captivating Painted Desert to Monument Valley, an iconic film setting seen in many western films. Climb aboard a 4x4 vehicle for a Navajo-guided jeep tour packed with stunning photo ops. After your sandwich lunch, continue to Page overlooking placid Lake Powell. Opt to take a tour of Antelope Canyon (at own expense), a brilliantly hued slot canyon. Enjoy dinner (own expense) before retiring to your hotel room. Overnight: 3-star hotel in Page, ArizonaDay 3: Lake Powell – Zion National Park – Las Vegas (B, L) Start your day with breakfast at your hotel before heading to Horseshoe Bend — a distinctive curve of the Colorado River. Make a photo stop at Lake Powell before going on to Zion National Park, a lovely collection of photogenic white, pink, and red sandstone cliffs cut by the Virgin River. Recharge with your sandwich lunch before heading out on a hike to an emerald pool or around the easy Pa'rus trail. Admire the monolithic Great White Throne and Weeping Rock, or listen to a ranger's talk at the Zion Human History Museum. Climb aboard your minibus for the ride back to Las Vegas where your 3-day winter odyssey concludes in the evening.
Viator Exclusive: Private Overnight Tour to Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, Lake Powell and Zion from Las Vegas
Your private 2-day tour to Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, Lake Powell from Las Vegas includes scenic drives through the picturesque Southwest and stops at popular points of interest such as Glen Canyon Dam and Zion National Park. An overnight in Page, Arizona at a 3-star hotel, meals per itinerary, all entrance fees and private guide are included. A full rundown of each day’s itinerary is outlined below.Please note: price displayed is valid for up to four (4) passengers.