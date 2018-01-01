Welcome to Monterey
Top experiences in Monterey
Monterey activities
Monterey, Carmel & 17-Mile Drive Day Trip from SF
Escape the big city on this scenic day-trip to Monterey and Carmel. Drive along the Highway 1 with breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast seascapes and narration as you may your way down to the Bay. You'll have time to shop and have lunch in Monterey, with the option of visiting the famous Monterey Bay Aquarium, and enjoy plenty of photo stops on this scenic day trip from San Francisco. No trip to California is complete with a drive along the famous 17-Mile Drive, home to the world-renowned Pebble Beach Golf Course, the Lone Cypress, magnificent mansions, playful wildlife along the coastline and breathtaking natural beauty. Then, you'll head to the enchanting Carmel-by-the-Sea, with a charming downtown shopping district, beautiful beaches and historic mission. On this last stop of the tour, you will have time to visit the many boutiques and art galleries. Highlights of this day trip include: Pacific Ocean drive Cannery Row Lone Cypress Pebble Beach Lodge and golf course Carmel Mission Monterey Bay 17-Mile Drive Seal Rock Carmel by the Sea Pacific Grove Monterey Bay Aquarium (optional visit) Monterey Bay Aquarium option (select tour option at time of booking): Use your time in Monterey to visit the acclaimed Monterey Bay Aquarium. Spend your two hours in town to explore its fascinating exhibits with jellyfish, otters, a kelp forest and even a sunfish.This iconic attraction is a must-see!
Monterey Bay Aquarium Admission
Your all-day admission ticket grants you access to all of Monterey Bay Aquarium’s exhibits. Live programming throughout the day includes Kelp Forest and Open Sea exhibit feeding shows, sea otter and penguin feedings, and auditorium programs such as Mysteries of the Deep and Luna: A Sea Otter's Story.
Carmel Small-Group Food and Wine Walking Tour
Meet at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel to begin your 3-hour walking tour of this lovely coastal town, an artist’s colony that is a foodie’s delight. With your small group, learn about Carmel’s history and architecture as you follow your knowledgeable guide through hidden passageways and tiny plazas even many locals don’t know about. Covering just over a mile and interspersed with frequent tasting breaks, this well-paced tour is suitable for adults of all fitness levels. Visit local eateries and food shops to meet the owners and enjoy some gourmet tastings. Places you may visit include restaurants that range from fine dining through a local tavern. Specialty shops make for interesting educational opportunities as well as unique taste treats.Your Carmel food tour ends in the early afternoon, leaving you plenty of time to revisit the restaurants and shops later to experience more culinary delights, and return to your favorites for lunch or dinner throughout the rest of your stay.
Day Trip to Monterey and Carmel via California Coast
Travel with us down California’s rugged coast, known as Highway 1. This stunning drive affords one amazing view after another. Enjoy the winding roads down the coastline as you sit comfortably in our luxury tour coach. Soak in a bit of California history at Cannery Row. Enjoy the many local seafood restaurants and shopping options during a stop in Monterey, or for an additional fee explore the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium (payable on tour).Continue down the coast, take in the cliff side views of Pacific Grove, 17 Mile Scenic Drive, and even enjoy the views from the world-renowned Pebble Beach Golf Course. Next, venture to Carmel-by-the-Sea where you will experience the sweeping views of this very quaint, art-loving town. We invite you to join us on this wondrously scenic tour as you enjoy bits of California's history and pristine vista points of interest. * Pacific Ocean * Monterey’s Cannery Row* Monterey’s Old Fisherman’s Wharf * Monterey Bay Aquarium (additional cost for ticket)* Pacific Grove* 17-Mile Drive * Pebble Beach Golf Resort * Seal Rock * Lone Cypress* Mission Carmel * Carmel by the Sea * Silicon ValleySample Schedule of Itinerary: 9:00am – Depart San Francisco 10:45am – Davenport (Diner/Café/Restroom) - 15 to 20 Minutes 12:10-12:15 – Monterey / Cannery Row (2 Hours) 2:30-2:40pm – Depart Monterey 17 Mile Drive: Photo stops: 1st stop - Bird Rock; 2nd Stop - Lone Cyprus, 3rd Stop - Pebble Beach Golf Course Club House (1st and 2nd Stops – 15 Mins; Pebble Beach – 20 Minutes) 4:20-4:30pm – Arrive to Carmel by the Sea (1.5 Hours) 5:45pm – Depart Carmel 8:00pm – Arrival to San Francisco *All times are approximate; and itinerary is subject to change without notice.
Monterey & Carmel Explorer with optional Aquarium
The Monterey & Carmel Explorer Tour will take you along California's Pacific Coast on your way to historic Monterey & picturesque Carmel-by-the-Sea along with a drive through Pacific Grove in between. Monterey Bay has great geologic and biological significance: it has an incredible abundance of sea life just offshore in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which borders 276 miles of California’s spectacular coastline. Monterey Bay was the site of the first Europeans to visit the land that became California. Several waves of industrial scale whaling and fishing exploited the bounty of the huge undersea trench offshore. John Steinbeck (Grapes of Wrath) grew up in Salinas and spent much of his creative effort writing about the Monterey area. Two of his books are Tortilla Flat and Cannery Row. You’ll start the day traveling south on the famous Pacific Coast Highway, California Highway 1 (fog permitting). After an optional stop in Santa Cruz, a rest break, and optional photo stops along the way, you will set foot on Monterey’s famous Cannery Row for a chance to stroll among the shops and grab a fresh seafood lunch. If you bring your own lunch, you might be able to squeeze in a short trip to the world famous Monterey Aquarium (admission not included). After lunch, you will follow the coast through the beautiful little town of Pacific Grove on the way to the 17-Mile Drive. This famous road winds its way between magnificent homes and the spectacular coastline, between the greens and tees of world famous golf courses like Spyglass Hill, and among the last remaining forest of a rare species of trees, the Monterey Cypress, which is sculpted by relentless pacific breezes into fanciful shapes. The Lone Cypress is a very poignant example of one of these hardy trees hanging on to life (with the help of human engineering) in a seemingly impossible location. The drive finishes up at the Pebble Beach Village, where you can visit the Pro Shop and see the famous 18th Green. When you’ve paid that much for green fees, you don’t quit at sundown on the 16th hole! Upon arrival in the enchanted town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, you can explore the boutique shops on Ocean Avenue or be dazzled by the white sandy beach. If there is time and interest, we can visit the historic Carmel Mission as a last stop. This tour also has optional short stops in Half Moon Bay or Santa Cruz. Don’t forget this is a semi-private tour, meaning that the itinerary can be customized to your own interests. Come and join our Monterey & Carmel Explorer Tour now for an exquisite experience.
Monterey Bay Sailing Cruise With Wine
You will sail about 6-7 miles on the Monterey Bay 1-hour cruise, and about 13-14 miles on the 2-hour cruise. On every charter, you will enjoy a large variety of mammals, and exotic birds as Monterey is home to one of the most bio-diverse, bio-dense ecosystems on the continent. Marine mammals seen frequently include grey, blue and humpback whales who blow, or breach as they migrate with their calves. You might also spot sea otters, dolphin and vocal sea lions enjoy one of the most pristine areas of the entire Pacific.