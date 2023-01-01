Built of sandstone in 1794, this graceful chapel is California’s oldest continuously functioning parish and first stone building. The original 1770 mission church stood here before being moved to Carmel. As Monterey expanded under Mexican rule in the 1820s, older buildings were gradually destroyed, leaving behind this National Historic Landmark as the strongest reminder of the defeated Spanish colonial presence. On-site docents are happy to provide tours during opening hours.
Royal Presidio Chapel & Heritage Center Museum
Monterey
Share