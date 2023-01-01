Find out what's currently open at Monterey State Historic Park, grab a free map and buy tickets for guided walking tours inside this 1847 adobe building, where fascinatingly in-depth exhibits cover the state’s early Spanish, Mexican and American eras. Walking tours run at 10:30am, 12:30pm & 2pm Thursday to Sunday.

Nearby are some of the state park’s historical highlights, including an old whaling station and California’s first theater. A 10-minute walk south is the old Monterey jail featured in John Steinbeck’s novel Tortilla Flat.