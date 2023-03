This educational center is part of UCSC’s Long Marine Laboratory. Interactive natural-science exhibits include tidal touch pools and aquariums, while outside you can gawk at the world’s largest blue-whale skeleton.

Guided 45-minute tours run at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm (free with admission; first come, first served) and teach you about the research taking place at the lab. There's also a 30-minute family tour at 11am.