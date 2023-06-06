Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz has marched to its own beat since long before the Beat Generation of the 1950s and '60s. This is counterculture central, a touchy-feely, new-agey city famous for its leftie-liberal politics and easygoing ideology – except when it comes to dogs (rarely allowed off-leash), parking (meters run seven days a week) and Republicans (allegedly shot on sight). It’s still cool to be a hippie or a stoner here, although some of the far-out-looking freaks are just slumming Silicon Valley millionaires and trust-fund babies.

  • Train tracks in Santa Cruz, California, USA.

    Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

    Santa Cruz

    The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been an Americana classic like few others for over a century. Now as in 1907 when the amusement park first opened, the…

  • Gray Whale Display Skeleton

    Seymour Marine Discovery Center

    Santa Cruz

    This educational center is part of UCSC’s Long Marine Laboratory. Interactive natural-science exhibits include tidal touch pools and aquariums, while…

  • UC Santa Cruz Silicon Valley Campus - Santa Clara, California, USA - June 29, 2019; Shutterstock ID 1438419443; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    University of California, Santa Cruz

    Santa Cruz

    Check it: the school mascot is a banana slug! Established in 1965 in the hills above town, UCSC is known for its creative, liberal bent. The rural campus…

  • The Mystery Spot, Santa Cruz, California USA

    Mystery Spot

    Santa Cruz

    A kitschy, old-fashioned tourist trap, Santa Cruz's Mystery Spot has scarcely changed since it opened in 1940. On a steeply sloping hillside, compasses…

  • USA, California, Santa Cruz County, Big Sur, Pacific Ocean, Natural Bridges State Beach, Natural Bridge in the evening light

    Natural Bridges State Beach

    Santa Cruz

    Great for sunsets, this sandy beach fronted by a natural sandstone bridge is a family favorite and tops for wildlife viewing. Scan the bay for whales,…

  • Sanctuary Exploration Center

    Sanctuary Exploration Center

    Santa Cruz

    Operated by the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, this educational museum near the beach boardwalk is an interactive multimedia experience that…

  • Seacliff State Beach

    Seacliff State Beach

    Santa Cruz

    Seacliff State Beach harbors a ‘cement boat,’ a quixotic freighter built of concrete that floated OK, but ended up here as a coastal fishing pier. During…

  • Santa Cruz Surfing Museum

    Santa Cruz Surfing Museum

    Santa Cruz

    A mile southwest of the wharf along the coast, this tiny museum inside an old lighthouse is packed with memorabilia, including vintage redwood surfboards…

