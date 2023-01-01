Apple Park Visitor Center

Definitely the most interesting tech visitor center in the area. You'll be met by an army of Geniuses in red shirts offering information from how to use the latest Apple innovations (all in the showroom) to how to view the impressive new doughnut-shaped Apple headquarters by using an iPad and a space-age model of the campus (prepare to be impressed).

There's also a cafe serving the same treats that Apple employees are offered at work, and a viewing area where you can get a glimpse of the entirely glass-fronted and perfectly round Apple headquarters. The building sits on 175 acres of old orchard land that still is maintained for fruit and drought resistant trees; 80% of the whole site remains green space.

The entire space is powered with renewable energy and cost over $5 billion to build. It was completed in 2018.