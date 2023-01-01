Point Sur State Historic Park

Top choice in Big Sur

USA, California, Pacific Coast, National Scenic Byway, Big Sur, Point Sur State Historic Park, View to Point Sur Lighthouse

Getty Images/Westend61

A little over 6 miles south of Bixby Bridge, Point Sur rises like a velvety green fortress out of the sea. It looks like an island, but is actually connected to land by a sandbar. Atop the volcanic rock sits an 1889 stone light station, which was staffed until 1974. Three-hour guided tours include ocean views and engrossing tales of the lives of the lighthouse keepers. Tours are first-come, first-served and meet at the locked farm gate 0.25-miles north of Point Sur Naval Facility.

Special moonlight tours are run on one or two nights between April and September. Call ahead to confirm all tour schedules.

