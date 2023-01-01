Point Sur State Historic Park

A little over 6 miles south of Bixby Bridge, Point Sur rises like a velvety green fortress out of the sea. It looks like an island, but is actually connected to land by a sandbar. Atop the volcanic rock sits an 1889 stone light station, which was staffed until 1974. Three-hour guided tours include ocean views and engrossing tales of the lives of the lighthouse keepers. Tours are first-come, first-served and meet at the locked farm gate 0.25-miles north of Point Sur Naval Facility.

Special moonlight tours are run on one or two nights between April and September. Call ahead to confirm all tour schedules.