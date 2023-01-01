Henry Miller Memorial Library

Novelist Henry Miller was a Big Sur denizen from 1944 to 1962. More of a beatnik memorial, alt-cultural venue and bookshop, this community gathering spot was never Miller’s home. The house belonged to Miller’s friend, painter Emil White, until his death and is now run by a nonprofit group. Stop by to browse and hang out on the front deck. It’s 0.4 miles south of Nepenthe restaurant.

Inside are copies of all of Miller’s written works, many of his paintings and a collection of Big Sur and Beat Generation material, including copies of the top 100 books Miller said most influenced him. Check the online calendar for upcoming events.