Escaping WWII in Europe, Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí lived and worked in the Monterey and Carmel area in the 1940s. Comprising over 300 Dalí etchings, mixed media, lithographs and sculptures, this permanent exhibition in the Museum of Monterey is named after Carmel's 17-Mile Drive, where the artist lived at Pebble Beach from 1943 to 1948.