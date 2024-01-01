Cooper-Molera Adobe

Monterey

This stately early-19th-century adobe home was built by John Rogers Cooper, a New England sea captain, and three generations of his family resided here. Over time, the original adobe buildings were partitioned and expanded, gardens were added and later everything was willed to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

