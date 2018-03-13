Welcome to Florida
A hundred worlds – from magic kingdoms and Latin American and Caribbean capitals to mangrove islands, wild wetlands and artist colonies – are all contained within this flat peninsula.
Seaside Fantasy
Maybe there's no mystery to what makes the Florida peninsula so intoxicating. Beaches as fine and sweet as powdered sugar, warm waters, rustling mangroves: all conspire to melt our workaday selves. We come to Florida to let go – of worries and winter, of inhibitions and reality. Some desire a beachy getaway of swimming, seafood and sunsets. Others seek the hedonism of South Beach, spring break and Key West. Still more hope to lose themselves within the phantasmagorical realms of Walt Disney World® and Orlando's theme parks.
Sexy Swamps
Within Florida's semitropical wilderness, alligators prowl the waterways, herons strut through ponds, manatees winter in springs and sea turtles nest in summer. Osprey and eagles, dolphins and tarpon, coral-reef forests, oceans of saw grass: despite the best efforts of 21st-century humans, overwhelming portions of Florida remain untamed. In a nation where natural beauty is often measured by topography, flat Florida is underappreciated by outdoors fanatics, but here you can paddle a kayak over the back of a sleeping Jurassic-era alligator, and meet loggerheads and manatees underwater, eye to eye.
Tropical Mosaic
While many know Florida for beaches and theme parks, few understand that this is one of the most populous states in the country, a bellwether for the American experiment. And that experiment – and this state – is more diverse than ever. From rural hunters and trappers in the geographically northern, culturally Southern climes, to Jewish transplants sitting side by side with Latin arrivals from every Spanish-speaking nation in the world, it's hard to beat Florida when it comes to experiencing the human tapestry at its most colorful and vibrant.
Culture By the Coast
Tan, tropical Florida is smarter and more culturally savvy than its appearance suggests. This state, particularly South Florida, has a reputation for attracting eccentrics and idiosyncratic types from across the US, Latin America and Europe. Many of these folks, and their descendants, have gone on to create or provide patronage for the arts, as evidenced by enormous concert spaces in Miami, a glut of museums on the Gulf Coast, and a long, literary tradition – Florida has produced more than its fair share of great American authors.
Kennedy Space Center Day Trip with Transport from Orlando
Your Kennedy Space Center tour begins after an approximate 45-minute drive from Orlando. From the Visitor Complex, view rockets from all eras of space exploration in the Rocket Garden, and see an actual Gemini program capsule on display in Early Space Exploration. Walk beneath a massive Saturn V rocket, one of the most powerful ever built, at the Apollo/Saturn V Center and relive Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon and experience the thunderous rumble of a rocket lift-off!Continue with two IMAX space movies viewed on five-story screens – IMAX® A Beautiful Planet and Journey To Space 3D, which takes you on a virtual trip to the International Space Station. Check out the Astronaut Encounter to hear actual astronauts discuss their experiences and get photos of these heroes. Finish your day by boarding a full-size Space Shuttle mock-up and strap in for a virtual launch into space on the Shuttle Launch Experience. Orbit the earth in this awesome simulation replicating the sights, sounds and feelings of an authentic shuttle launch. Tour Options: Ugrade your tour to have lunch with an actual astronaut! Sit down for a meal with a member of NASA's Astronaut Corps and ask everything you ever wanted to know about what it's like to be in space. Or choose Space Pass Plus, which combines all of the above with a guided tour of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), NASA Causeway and A/B Camera Stop and a look at the countdown clock at Press Site, a crawler transporter used to move Apollo moon rockets and the Operations and Checkout building.Finally, relax aboard the bus as you enjoy return transport to Orlando.Space Shuttle Atlantis ExhibitDon't miss the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, where more than 60 interactive experiences highlight the people, passion and patriotism behind NASA’s Space Shuttle program, which launched the Hubble Space Telescope and built the International Space Station. See what it's like to be a real astronaut! Take the helm at the shuttle cockpit; experience the sensation of floating in space; explore a replica of the ISS; and experience the sights, sounds and sensations of a shuttle launch! Travelers can take a private guided tour of the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit for no additional charge. (not available with the Space Pass Plus)
Miami Tour with Biscayne Bay Cruise, Everglades Airboat Ride
Miami Double Decker Bus Tour + Miami Boat Tour + Everglades Airboat Safari Adventure Tour all in 1 day. After pickup from your Miami hotel in the morning, you’ll take a narrated open top double decker bus tour to see Miami's highlights including the historic Art Deco District and South Beach, a lively beach side area brimming with restaurants and hotels. Explore downtown Miami, a skyscraper-filled metropolis, and continue to Cuban-influenced Little Havana. Other interesting sites include the Gianni Versace Mansion, Madonna’s former house on Brickell Avenue and the secret spot where Michael Jackson filmed his ‘Thriller’ music video! You'll have time to enjoy a meal break in Little Havana before embarking on the next part of your adventure. After your sightseeing double decker bus tour, you’ll be taken to Biscayne Bay to board a boat for a 90-minute sightseeing Miami boat tour. Learn about the history and culture of Miami as you cruise past millionaire's row and various islands. Pass the Port of Miami, see celebrity houses dotting the coast and admire the Miami skyline. Up next is the third part of your Miami experience: an Everglades Airboat Safari Tour! Take a 45-minute drive to Everglades National Park for a thrilling 45-minute airboat ride through lush marshlands. With the help of your on-board naturalist guides, spot wildlife including alligators, turtles, snakes, fish and exotic birds, and learn about the animals and their environment during the wildlife show that follows. An onsite store provides refreshments for purchase. Round-trip transportation to the Everglades included. No additional cost After your tour, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.
South Beach Miami Food and Latin American Culture Walking Tour
Our tour received the highest ratings and reviews on Tripadvisor for the past 8 years! At our high acclaimed South Beach Food and Culture Walking Tour, you'll explore the Art Deco district of South Beach on foot and stop at various locations for a diverse cultural menu. You'll begin with a guided historical, cultural and architectural walking tour of South Beach’s most iconic Art Deco properties. With its festive curves and sunburst motifs, Art Deco architecture seems like it was tailor-made for South Beach, where the style is alive and well. South Beach’s Art Deco buildings and pastel colors immediately conjure images of sun-filled vacations and days cruising along Ocean Drive. As you’re admiring the architecture, you’ll learn about the preservation efforts that have made the style such an iconic part of the city. Along the way, you’ll taste a variety of cuisines that make South Beach such an internationally acclaimed food region. Experience the fascinating tastes, sounds and aromas of the city's best restaurants. Think of the tour as a multi-course meal with each course taking place at a different location. You'll visit 5 restaurants and talented kitchens, where you’ll savor delectable dishes. The tour serves the following cuisines: Peruvian Italian Colombian Mediterranean Cuban Spanish
Small-Group Everglades Adventure from Fort Lauderdale
You’ll be picked up in the morning and taken by air-conditioned 13-passenger van to the Everglades. With your expert naturalist or biologist guide, enjoy an exciting 40-minute airboat ride across the sawgrass prairies of Everglades National Park. Back on dry land, explore the cypress swamps and sawgrass prairies on a narrated van tour through Big Cypress National Preserve. Spot wildlife such as alligators, turtles and birds as you journey through the Everglades backcountry. Next, take a nature walk through a forest of ancient, towering cypress where alligators seek shade in the summer and bask in the sun in the winter. Herons, egrets, ibis, wood storks and dozens of other species can be spotted throughout the year. Otters, bears, deer and panthers are rare and exciting to spot. Take a break in the afternoon for lunch at a waterside restaurant in the heart of the Everglades, where you’ll choose between several lunch entrees or salads. You’ll also be offered alligator appetizers! Your final adventure will be a relaxing 60-minute mangrove wilderness boat tour through the shallow mangrove-lined waters of the 10,000 islands in Everglades National Park. Here, dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, osprey and a variety of other marine life thrive. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will provide informative, entertaining commentary and answer any questions you have about the nature or the wildlife. Please note: if your hotel is not on the list provided please contact the provider for help selecting the best pickup location.
Little Havana Food and Walking Tour
Meet your guide at the starting point in the afternoon to begin your walking tour of Little Havana. As you follow your guide through this bustling neighborhood -- noted as the center of social, cultural and political activity in Miami -- you’ll notice the distinct Cuban atmosphere, as many Cuban immigrants live here. Your guide will take you to six local family-owned restaurants and cafes in the must-visit Calle Ocho area and give you an overview of the neighborhood’s traditional, rustic Cuban cuisine. Sample Cuban favorites such as homemade mamey and flan ice cream, chicken- and picadillo-stuffed plantain cups, guava pastelito (pastry), coffee, guarapo juice and mariquitas (plantain chips) or malanga frita -- similar to the taro root but sweeter, malanga is fried like a potato chip. Many of these dishes are prepared from family recipes that have been passed down through many generations. All tastings are included and sum up to a large, full lunch.Not only will you try this neighborhood’s cuisine, but you’ll also get a taste of some local culture. Meet artists in their studios, listen to traditional Cuban music, watch cigar rollers, take a peek at Domino Park, and learn about the community’s spiritual beliefs and practices. Your 2-hour Little Havana tour ends back at the Agustin Gainza Arts Gallery.
Fort Lauderdale Dinner Cruise and Show
The Jungle Queen Riverboat Cruise travels through the tranquil waterways of the New River giving you a chance to view the ever-changing scenery, including plush waterfront homes and downtown Fort Lauderdale.Then, with a friendly "All Ashore" by the captain, you will be directed to the dining room where a delicious all-you-can-eat dinner of BBQ ribs, chicken, and shrimp with all the trimmings will be waiting for you.Be prepared for some after dinner laughs as the all new Hilarious Variety Revue, acclaimed by press and public alike, takes center stage, and then enjoy a moonlit return ride.