After years of building a reputation as the destination for beer-swilling college students on raucous spring breaks, Fort Lauderdale now angles for a slightly more mature and sophisticated crowd. Think martinis rather than tequila shots; jazz concerts instead of wet T-shirt contests. But don't worry, there's still plenty of carrying-on within the confines of area bars and nightclubs.
This pretty plantation-style property was once the home of artists and collectors Frederic and Evelyn Bartlett. It is now open to guided tours that swing…
Constructed from Dade County pine, grand Stranahan House is a fine example of Florida vernacular design, and one of the state's oldest homes. It served as…
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale
A curvaceous Florida standout with an interesting spilled rainbow design outside, the museum is known for its William Glackens collection (among Glackens…
Fort Lauderdale Beach & Promenade
Fort Lauderdale's promenade – a wide, brick, palm-tree-dotted pathway swooping along the beach and the A1A – is a magnet for runners, in-line skaters,…
Curving along the New River, the meandering Riverwalk runs from Stranahan House to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Host to culinary tastings…
A 52ft kinetic-energy sculpture greets you here, and fun exhibits include Gizmo City and Runways to Rockets – where it actually is rocket science. Plus…
Hugh Taylor Birch State Recreation Area
This lusciously tropical park contains one of the last significant maritime hammocks in Broward County. There are mangroves and a freshwater lagoon system…
A giant alfresco boardwalk area with stores, restaurants and live entertainment nightly; it's also the place to catch many river cruises.
