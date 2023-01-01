Constructed from Dade County pine, grand Stranahan House is a fine example of Florida vernacular design, and one of the state's oldest homes. It served as both home and store for Ohio transplant Frank Stranahan, who built a small empire trading with the Seminoles before committing suicide by jumping into the New River after real-estate and stock-market losses in the late 1920s. The house, with many original furnishings, is open daily for three hour-long tours.

Docents from the house also guide a fun hour-long River Ghost Tour ($25 per person) in conjunction with the water taxi. Tours depart from the house (and include a tour inside) at 7:30pm every Sunday.