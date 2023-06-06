Shop
There is no wilderness in America quite like the Everglades. Called the ‘River of Grass’ by Native American inhabitants, this is not just a wetland, or a swamp, or a lake, or a river, or a prairie, or a grassland – it is all of those, twisted together into a series of soft horizons, long vistas, sunsets that stretch across your entire field of vision and the toothy grins of a healthy population of dinosaur-era reptiles.
Encompassing 1.5 million acres, this vast wilderness is one of America's great natural treasures. As a major draw for visitors to South Florida, your…
If you do just one walk in the Everglades, make sure it's on the Anhinga Trail. Gators sun on the shoreline, anhinga spear their prey and wading birds…
‘You will be seeing unusual accomplishment,’ reads the inscription on the rough-hewn quarried wall. That’s an understatement. There is no greater temple…
For a break from the outdoors, don't miss this small museum run by volunteers who have a wealth of knowledge on the region's history. Located in the town…
The Fakahatchee Strand, besides having a fantastic name, also houses a 20-mile by 5-mile estuarine wetland that looks like something from the beginning of…
Shark Valley sounds like it should be the headquarters for the villain in a James Bond movie, but it is in fact a slice of National Park Service grounds…
One of the best ways to experience the serenity of the Everglades – somehow desolate yet lush, tropical and forbidding – is by paddling the network of…
If you want to learn about Florida’s Native Americans, come to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Seminole Indian Museum, 17 miles north of I-75. All of the excellent…
At 1.5 million acres, Everglades National Park can overwhelm. Here are some great ways to experience this wonderland of marshland, sawgrass and mangroves.Read article
With a wet season, potential hurricanes and a lot of humidity, it can be hard to know when to visit Everglades National Park.Read article
From avoiding snowbirds to visiting local tribes, the Everglades has lots to know before you go.Read article
From museums and a tram tour to boating and kayaking adventures aplenty, these are the best things to do with kids at Everglades National Park.Read article
Departing from Miami, Orlando, Tampa and diverse landscapes in between, these are the best ways to get to Everglades National Park.Read article
Destination Practicalities12 things to know before visiting Everglades National Park
