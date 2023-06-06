The Everglades

Wildlife in the Everglades: water birds - Everglades National Park, Florida

There is no wilderness in America quite like the Everglades. Called the ‘River of Grass’ by Native American inhabitants, this is not just a wetland, or a swamp, or a lake, or a river, or a prairie, or a grassland – it is all of those, twisted together into a series of soft horizons, long vistas, sunsets that stretch across your entire field of vision and the toothy grins of a healthy population of dinosaur-era reptiles.

    Everglades National Park

    The Everglades

    Encompassing 1.5 million acres, this vast wilderness is one of America's great natural treasures. As a major draw for visitors to South Florida, your…

  • Anhinga Trail Boardwalk through the Everglades National Park, Florida.

    Anhinga Trail

    Everglades National Park

    If you do just one walk in the Everglades, make sure it's on the Anhinga Trail. Gators sun on the shoreline, anhinga spear their prey and wading birds…

  • Coral Castle

    Coral Castle

    Everglades National Park

    ‘You will be seeing unusual accomplishment,’ reads the inscription on the rough-hewn quarried wall. That’s an understatement. There is no greater temple…

  • Museum of the Everglades

    Museum of the Everglades

    Everglades National Park

    For a break from the outdoors, don't miss this small museum run by volunteers who have a wealth of knowledge on the region's history. Located in the town…

  • Fakahatchee Strand Preserve

    Fakahatchee Strand Preserve

    Everglades National Park

    The Fakahatchee Strand, besides having a fantastic name, also houses a 20-mile by 5-mile estuarine wetland that looks like something from the beginning of…

  • Shark Valley

    Shark Valley

    Everglades National Park

    Shark Valley sounds like it should be the headquarters for the villain in a James Bond movie, but it is in fact a slice of National Park Service grounds…

  • 10,000 Islands

    10,000 Islands

    Everglades National Park

    One of the best ways to experience the serenity of the Everglades – somehow desolate yet lush, tropical and forbidding – is by paddling the network of…

  • Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Seminole Indian Museum

    Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Seminole Indian Museum

    Everglades National Park

    If you want to learn about Florida’s Native Americans, come to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Seminole Indian Museum, 17 miles north of I-75. All of the excellent…

Best Things to Do

At 1.5 million acres, Everglades National Park can overwhelm. Here are some great ways to experience this wonderland of marshland, sawgrass and mangroves.

Best Time to Visit

With a wet season, potential hurricanes and a lot of humidity, it can be hard to know when to visit Everglades National Park.

Things to Know

From avoiding snowbirds to visiting local tribes, the Everglades has lots to know before you go.

Traveling with Kids

From museums and a tram tour to boating and kayaking adventures aplenty, these are the best things to do with kids at Everglades National Park.

Best Road Trips

Departing from Miami, Orlando, Tampa and diverse landscapes in between, these are the best ways to get to Everglades National Park.

Couple kayaking together in mangrove river on Islamorada, Florida Keys

Destination Practicalities

12 things to know before visiting Everglades National Park

Mar 26, 2024 • 6 min read

