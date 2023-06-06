Overview

This vast wilderness, encompassing 1.5 million acres, is one of America's great natural treasures. There's much to see and do – from spying alligators basking in the noonday sun as herons stalk patiently through nearby waters in search of prey, to going kayaking in mangrove canals and on peaceful lakes. You can also wade into murky knee-high waters among cypress domes on a rough-and-ready 'slough slog.'