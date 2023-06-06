Walt Disney World

Cinderella's Castle of Magic Kingdom. Space Ship Earth of Epcot. The Tree of Life of Animal Kingdom. The Chinese Theatre of Hollywood Studios. These are the symbols of magical lands that together make up Walt Disney World®, the world designed by Walt Disney, and opened in 1971, to be the 'Happiest Place on Earth.'

  • Epcot Center in Walt Disney World - stock photo

    Epcot

    Walt Disney World

    An acronym for 'Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,' Epcot was Disney's vision of a high-tech city when it opened in 1982. It's divided into two…

  • World Showcase

    World Showcase

    Walt Disney World

    Who needs the hassle of a passport and jet lag when you can travel the world right here at Walt Disney World®? World Showcase, one of two themed sections…

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom

    Disney’s Animal Kingdom

    Walt Disney World

    Set apart from the rest of Disney both in miles and in tone, Animal Kingdom attempts to blend theme park and zoo, carnival and African safari, all stirred…

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios

    Disney’s Hollywood Studios

    Walt Disney World

    The least-charming of Disney's parks is home to two of WDW's most exciting rides: the plunging elevator in the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and the…

  • Magic Kingdom

    Magic Kingdom

    Walt Disney World

    When people think of WDW, they picture the Magic Kingdom, from the iconic Cinderella's Castle to Space Mountain, the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the…

  • Pinocchio Village Haus Restaurant, Fantasyland, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, Orlando, Florida, USA

    Fantasyland

    Walt Disney World

    Quintessential Disney, Fantasyland is the highlight of any Disney trip for both the eight-and-under crowd and grown-ups looking for a nostalgic taste of…

  • Africa in Animal Kingdom, Orlando, Florida.

    Africa

    Walt Disney World

    Board a jeep and ride through the African Savannah on Kilimanjaro Safaris, pausing to look at zebras, lions, giraffes and more, all seemingly roaming free…

  • Adventureland

    Adventureland

    Walt Disney World

    Adventure Disney-style means pirates and jungles, magic carpets and tree houses, and whimsical and silly representations of the exotic locales from…

