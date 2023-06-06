Shop
Cinderella's Castle of Magic Kingdom. Space Ship Earth of Epcot. The Tree of Life of Animal Kingdom. The Chinese Theatre of Hollywood Studios. These are the symbols of magical lands that together make up Walt Disney World®, the world designed by Walt Disney, and opened in 1971, to be the 'Happiest Place on Earth.'
Walt Disney World
An acronym for 'Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,' Epcot was Disney's vision of a high-tech city when it opened in 1982. It's divided into two…
Walt Disney World
Who needs the hassle of a passport and jet lag when you can travel the world right here at Walt Disney World®? World Showcase, one of two themed sections…
Walt Disney World
Set apart from the rest of Disney both in miles and in tone, Animal Kingdom attempts to blend theme park and zoo, carnival and African safari, all stirred…
Walt Disney World
The least-charming of Disney's parks is home to two of WDW's most exciting rides: the plunging elevator in the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and the…
Walt Disney World
When people think of WDW, they picture the Magic Kingdom, from the iconic Cinderella's Castle to Space Mountain, the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the…
Walt Disney World
Quintessential Disney, Fantasyland is the highlight of any Disney trip for both the eight-and-under crowd and grown-ups looking for a nostalgic taste of…
Walt Disney World
Board a jeep and ride through the African Savannah on Kilimanjaro Safaris, pausing to look at zebras, lions, giraffes and more, all seemingly roaming free…
Walt Disney World
Adventure Disney-style means pirates and jungles, magic carpets and tree houses, and whimsical and silly representations of the exotic locales from…
