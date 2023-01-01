Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Set apart from the rest of Disney both in miles and in tone, Animal Kingdom attempts to blend theme park and zoo, carnival and African safari, all stirred together with a healthy dose of Disney characters, storytelling and magic. It's the greenest, and most calm, of the Disney experiences. Don't miss Finding Nemo – The Musical, Kilimanjaro Safaris and Expedition Everest. Pandora – The World of Avatar and (within it) the Na'vi River Journey are great new additions.

It's central icon is the stunningly 'carved' boabab tree, The Tree of Life. Reserve ahead for the nighttime performance, Rivers of Light, based around animal folklore, with lights and effects, of course.