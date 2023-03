Camelias, roses, orange groves and desert plants cover 50 acres, as well as plenty of grassy spots for a lakeside picnic. Pick up supplies at the trendy East End Market, a half-mile east of the entrance gate on Corrine Dr. Tours of Leu House, an 18th-century mansion (later owned by the Leu family), run every half-hour from 10am to 3:30pm. See the website for details on outdoor movies, storytelling and live music.