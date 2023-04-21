Orlando

Lake Eola Park, Orlando.

© aphotostory/Shutterstock

Overview

While it's easy to get caught up in worlds of Disney or Universal Studios, the city of Orlando itself has a lot to offer, including lovely tree-lined neighborhoods, a rich performing arts scene, fabulous cuisine and a delightful laid-back pace.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Dudley Do-Right Ripsaw Falls ride at Universal Studios Islands of Adventure theme park.

    Universal Orlando Resort

    Orlando

    Pedestrian-friendly Universal Orlando Resort has got spunk, spirit and attitude. With fantastic rides, excellent children's attractions and entertaining…

  • ORLANDO, FL, USA - OCTOBER 29: Visitors admire the larger than life living floral clock at Harry P. Leu Gardens, a destination garden with over 40 diverse plant collections as seen on October 29, 2017

    Harry P Leu Gardens

    Orlando

    Camelias, roses, orange groves and desert plants cover 50 acres, as well as plenty of grassy spots for a lakeside picnic. Pick up supplies at the trendy…

  • Orlando, Florida, USA - December 7th 2021: Photo of The Mennello Museum of American Art and its surroundings. ; Shutterstock ID 2087845444; full: 65050; gl: Online editorial; netsuite: POI updates; your: Ann Douglas Lott 2087845444

    Mennello Museum of American Art

    Orlando

    Tiny but excellent lakeside art museum featuring the work of Earl Cunningham, whose brightly colored images, a fusion of pop and folk art, leap off the…

  • Orlando Museum of Art, Winter Park.

    Orlando Museum of Art

    Orlando

    Founded in 1924, Orlando's grand center for the arts boasts a fantastic collection – both permanent and temporary – and hosts an array of adult and family…

  • SONY DSC

    Walt Disney World®

    Orlando

    This mega-scale park, with its own monorail, sections of eight-lane highway, and thousands of acres of rides, amusements, parks, and hotels, is larger…

  • Orlando, Florida. November 06, 2019. People enjoying Shark encounter tunnel at Seaworld 1; Shutterstock ID 1558738823; full: 65050; gl: Online editorial; netsuite: POI updates; your: Ann Douglas Lott 1558738823

    SeaWorld

    Orlando

    One of Orlando’s largest theme parks, SeaWorld is an aquatic-themed park filled with marine animal shows, roller coasters and up-close sea-life encounters…

  • EABWK7 Discovery Cove, Orlando, Florida

    Discovery Cove

    Orlando

    At Discovery Cove, guests spend the day snorkeling in a fish- and ray-filled reef, floating on a lazy river through an aviary and simply relaxing in an…

  • Upside down building, Wonderworks, Orlando, Florida USA. Simply amazing.

    WonderWorks

    Orlando

    Housed in a hard-to-miss, upside-down building, this is yet another bright, loud, frenetic landmark trying to make its mark in Orlando. This one is a…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Time to Visit

When to avoid (or embrace) the crowds at theme parks, attend seasonal festivals and more.

Read article

Free Things to Do

After enjoying Orlando’s world-famous (and famously expensive) theme parks, these are 10 free things you can do in and around the city.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Orlando

Scenic Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando Florida

Budget Travel

Orlando, for free: 10 ways to see the city beyond pricey its theme parks

Sep 30, 2024 • 6 min read

