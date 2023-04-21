Shop
© aphotostory/Shutterstock
While it's easy to get caught up in worlds of Disney or Universal Studios, the city of Orlando itself has a lot to offer, including lovely tree-lined neighborhoods, a rich performing arts scene, fabulous cuisine and a delightful laid-back pace.
Orlando
Pedestrian-friendly Universal Orlando Resort has got spunk, spirit and attitude. With fantastic rides, excellent children's attractions and entertaining…
Orlando
Camelias, roses, orange groves and desert plants cover 50 acres, as well as plenty of grassy spots for a lakeside picnic. Pick up supplies at the trendy…
Mennello Museum of American Art
Orlando
Tiny but excellent lakeside art museum featuring the work of Earl Cunningham, whose brightly colored images, a fusion of pop and folk art, leap off the…
Orlando
Founded in 1924, Orlando's grand center for the arts boasts a fantastic collection – both permanent and temporary – and hosts an array of adult and family…
Orlando
This mega-scale park, with its own monorail, sections of eight-lane highway, and thousands of acres of rides, amusements, parks, and hotels, is larger…
Orlando
One of Orlando’s largest theme parks, SeaWorld is an aquatic-themed park filled with marine animal shows, roller coasters and up-close sea-life encounters…
Orlando
At Discovery Cove, guests spend the day snorkeling in a fish- and ray-filled reef, floating on a lazy river through an aviary and simply relaxing in an…
Orlando
Housed in a hard-to-miss, upside-down building, this is yet another bright, loud, frenetic landmark trying to make its mark in Orlando. This one is a…
Best Time to Visit
When to avoid (or embrace) the crowds at theme parks, attend seasonal festivals and more.Read article
Free Things to Do
After enjoying Orlando’s world-famous (and famously expensive) theme parks, these are 10 free things you can do in and around the city.Read article
