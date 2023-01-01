Housed in a hard-to-miss, upside-down building, this is yet another bright, loud, frenetic landmark trying to make its mark in Orlando. This one is a cross between a children's museum, a video arcade and an amusement park. Several stories of interactive exhibits offer high-speed, multisensory education. Lie on a bed of nails, sit inside a hurricane simulator and so on…

Younger children may find the pulse disorienting and frightening, but older ones will probably enjoy the cool stuff there is to do. There's also a 36ft indoor ropes course, a 4D theater with changing shows, laser tag and the nightly Outta Control Magic Show.