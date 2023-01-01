Universal Resort's third theme park – a water park – launched in 2017. Modeled on a Pacific island, the tropical oasis' main feature is a colossal volcano through and down which, you guessed it, run watery thrills and spills. Among the 18 attractions are winding rivers with family raft rides, pools and two intertwining slides, but the main attraction is the Ko’okiri Body Plunge. At a hair-raising 125ft, it's the tallest trap-door body plunge ride in North America.

It's located alongside Islands of Adventure and Universal. Hold your spot in line with a TapuTapu wristband.